DAX 25.819 +0,4%ESt50 6.164 -0,1%MSCI World 4.937 +0,2%Top 10 Crypto 10,64 -0,5%Nas 26.550 +0,3%Bitcoin 71.723 -1,5%Euro 1,1136 -0,2%Öl 114,5 -0,7%Gold 4.023 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: GFT and Itaú Unibanco Build AI-Based Solution to Accelerate the Bank’s Migration of Systems to the Cloud

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
GFT SE
28.60 EUR -0.40 EUR -1.38 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
GFT and Itaú Unibanco Build AI-Based Solution to Accelerate the Bank’s Migration of Systems to the Cloud

29.10.2026 / 09:26 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

GFT and Itaú Unibanco Build AI-Based Solution to Accelerate the Bank’s Migration of Systems to the Cloud 

New model transforms processes that handle large volumes of operations and already shows efficiency gains of up to 70%

Stuttgart, October 29, 2026 – Itaú Unibanco, a Brazilian bank, and GFT Technologies have consolidated a new model to move their batch systems to the cloud – essential daily banking routines historically executed on mainframes, the sector’s traditional technology base, that process large volumes of transactions at once, at scheduled times, such as closings, settlements, and reconciliations.

Werbung

The project is part of the bank’s modernization and cloud migration plan, launched in 2018, which keeps its systems competitive and ready to incorporate new technologies that support services and the development of new products.

The model is based on the Batch2Cloud tool, developed by GFT Technologies in partnership with the bank, and integrated into Wynxx, GFT Technologies’ Generative AI platform. This enables the identification of modernization opportunities, mapping of the environment’s complexity, and effort estimation, allowing technological evolution to occur with predictability, security, and a focus on generating value for customers and operations.


Combining Technology and Expertise 

A key part of the strategy was the use of AI agents by Itaú and GFT Technologies’ specialist teams. While the agents perform repetitive tasks, accelerate analyses, and support code generation and validation, professionals remain responsible for technical decisions, solution architecture, and process governance.

Werbung

This framework, which keeps people at the center of decision-making, has significantly accelerated one of the most complex journeys currently faced by the financial sector: evolving critical applications developed over decades into modern architectures, while preserving business rules and operational continuity. At the same time, it expands the bank’s ability to launch new products, adapt processes, and respond more quickly to customer needs.

In the initial implementation phase, this work model, combined with GFT Technologies’ tools, reduced system migration time by up to 70% and accelerated project delivery by up to 3.3 times.

In the co-creation processes between GFT Technologies and Itaú, all existing solutions at the bank were considered, as well as experiments already carried out by its innovation teams—for example, the use of Code Understanding, a solution developed internally by Zup Innovation, a technology company within the Group, to complement previous agents and provide greater understanding of legacy code. The integration with innovation teams acted as an accelerator, streamlining the project.


Modernization Serving the Customer 

By renewing the technological base that supports critical operations, the bank gains agility to respond to customer demands with the personalization and speed they expect. For GFT Technologies, the results at Itaú validate Batch2Cloud as a solution that can be scaled and replicated in similar scenarios.

“Modernizing critical systems is one of the biggest challenges organizations must address to turn AI ambition into real business value. What we have achieved with Itaú shows how AI can become a native part of software engineering, combining automation with deep human expertise to accelerate complex transformations while preserving the governance, quality, and reliability that financial institutions require,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO at GFT Technologies.

"Modernizing our legacy systems and migrating to the cloud are two of the pillars of Itaú’s technology strategy to remain customer-centric, offering what they need, when they need it, with the agility they expect. The integration of AI agents into this flow, supported by our responsible use policies, allows us to move forward without compromising the robustness of the systems that sustain the business," added Douglas Santos, Technology Superintendent at Itaú Unibanco.

With the Wynxx ecosystem and solutions such as Batch2Cloud, AI becomes a native capability of software engineering, enabling financial institutions to modernize critical applications faster, with greater predictability and security, while maintaining the reliability required by the sector.

This press release is also available for download via the GFT newsroom.
 

Your contacts

Press		  

Investors		    
Francisco Blas Reyes 
Global Senior PR Manager
GFT Technologies SE  
+34 636 691 781
francisco.blas@gft.com  		 Andreas Herzog  
Head of Group Investor Relations  
GFT Technologies SE  
+49 711 62042-383
andreas.herzog@gft.com 		    



About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

Let’s Go Beyond_

www.gft.com
www.gft.com/int/en/blog
www.linkedin.com/company/gft-technologies
x.com/gft_tech

 


29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE
Schelmenwasenstraße 34
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)711/62042-0
Fax: +49 (0)711/62042-301
E-mail: ir@gft.com
Internet: www.gft.com
ISIN: DE0005800601
WKN: 580060
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299002FNBSGW23ULF72
EQS News ID: 2424056

 
End of News EQS News Service

2424056  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle GFT Aktie News

Werbung

GFT Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für GFT nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
01.09.26 GFT SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.08.26 GFT SE Buy Warburg Research
07.08.26 GFT SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.05.26 GFT SE Buy Warburg Research
08.05.26 GFT SE Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.