EQS-News: GFT Technologies SE / Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous

GFT Technologies Named a Leader in Digital Banking Services for Fifth Consecutive Year by QKS Group



19.11.2026 / 09:42 CET/CEST

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GFT Technologies Named a Leader in Digital Banking Services for Fifth Consecutive Year by QKS Group

2026 SPARK Matrix™ recognizes GFT’s end-to-end banking modernization capabilities and AI-enabled engineering



Stuttgart, November 19, 2026 – GFT Technologies (GFT) has been named a Leader in the QKS Group SPARK Matrix™: Digital Banking Services 2026 for the fifth consecutive year. The recognition highlights GFT’s capabilities in modernizing complex banking environments, combining deep financial services expertise, end-to-end engineering and AI-enabled delivery to help banks transform critical systems while maintaining operational continuity.

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The 2026 assessment evaluates digital banking service providers across Service Excellence and Customer Impact. QKS Group highlights GFT’s experience with established and next-generation core banking platforms and its ability to support different modernization approaches.

“GFT further differentiates itself through a connected portfolio of transformation frameworks, accelerators, and migration assets that bring greater structure and repeatability to complex banking programs while retaining flexibility around architecture, products, customer journeys, and technology ecosystems,” said Akhilesh Vundavalli, Principal Analyst at QKS Group.

“Banks need to modernize the systems at the heart of their operations to unlock the full potential of AI. Being recognized as a Leader for five consecutive years reflects our commitment to turning that ambition into tangible business value. By making AI a native part of engineering and combining it with deep banking expertise, we help clients modernize complex environments with greater speed and confidence, without compromising the resilience and control their businesses require,” said Marco Santos, Global CEO of GFT Technologies.



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End-to-End Modernization for Complex Banking Environments

According to QKS Group, GFT supports transformation programs from strategy and architecture through platform implementation, systems integration, data migration, testing and ongoing operations. Its experience across different core banking technologies enables banks to pursue greenfield launches, phased modernization, dual-core coexistence or full core replacement, depending on their business and technology priorities.



AI-Enabled Engineering to Accelerate Transformation

QKS Group also highlights the growing use of GFT’s Wynxx platform across requirements, software engineering, testing, legacy analysis and modernization. By integrating AI-assisted capabilities into delivery workflows, GFT helps banks address legacy complexity and improve the efficiency of transformation programs.

The SPARK Matrix™ provides a comparative assessment of digital banking service providers and examines their competitive positioning in the market.



Source: QKS Group, SPARK Matrix™: Digital Banking Services, Q4 2026.



This press release is also available for download via the GFT Technologies newsroom.

Your contacts



Press



Francisco Blas Reyes

Global Senior PR Manager

GFT Technologies SE

+34 636 691 781

francisco.blas@gft.com Investors



Andreas Herzog

Head of Group Investor Relations

GFT Technologies SE

+49 711 62042-383

andreas.herzog@gft.com





About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies is an AI-centric global digital transformation company. We design advanced data and AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and client success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

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www.gft.com

www.gft.com/int/en/blog

www.linkedin.com/company/gft-technologies

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.