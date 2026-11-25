EQS-News: Global Health Care AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Global Health Care AG: Shareholders may submit questions on the Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 December 2026 in advance – questions and answers to be published on 7 December 2026



25.11.2026 / 09:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vaduz, 25 November 2026 – The Board of Directors of Global Health Care AG (ISIN share: LI1147158318, WKN: A3C7M8; ISIN bond 2024/2029: DE000A3L3V28) invites shareholders to submit questions on the agenda items of the Extraordinary General Meeting on 14 December 2026 in advance. All questions and answers will be published together before the General Meeting. This way, all shareholders receive the same information at the same time. Their decisions, in particular on exercising their subscription rights under agenda item 3A of Main Option A, therefore rest on the same basis.

Questions can be submitted until and including Thursday, 3 December 2026. They must be sent by e-mail to su@ghc.ag with the subject line "Fragen GV 14.12.2026"; no other channel is accepted. Proof of shareholding is not required. The questions and answers will be published on Monday, 7 December 2026, at www.ems.ag and will remain available there until the General Meeting. The names and other details of the people asking will not be published. The data they submit will be used solely for this procedure.

This is a voluntary information offer by the Company. There is no entitlement to have a question published or answered. The Board of Directors may combine similar questions or list them only once, and may shorten the wording of questions. It may also answer a question by referring to the information that will be given at the General Meeting. Questions unrelated to the agenda, questions that appear frivolous, and questions about business secrets or third-party legal relationships will not be answered. Questions on the statement of the Supervisory Board will be answered by the Supervisory Board.

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The answers explain the documents already published:

the invitation dated 20 November 2026, as corrected on 23 November 2026

the explanations and draft resolutions of the Board of Directors on Main Option A and Alternative Option B

the ad hoc announcements of 20 and 23 November 2026

These documents are available at www.ems.ag. Questions received after 3 December 2026 can be asked at the General Meeting. The shareholders' right to information at the General Meeting remains unaffected.

The Extraordinary General Meeting will take place on 14 December 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at the law office of Mag. Wolfgang Fürnschuss, attorney-at-law, Landstrasse 81, 9494 Schaan, Liechtenstein.

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Contact: Global Health Care AG, Schliessa 6, 9495 Triesen, Liechtenstein, su@ghc.ag

Trading venue: Open market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange