EQS-News: Group key figures for the 2025/2026 fiscal year

EQS-News: CEOTRONICS AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

Group key figures for the 2025/2026 fiscal year



07.09.2026 / 11:32 CET/CEST

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Werbung Consolidated revenue: € 56.3 million (+1.0%)

EBIT: € 8.2 million (+5.1%)

Consolidated net income after tax: € 5.6 million (+18.0%)

Order backlog: € 77.6 million (+29.1%)

Order intake: € 73.8 million (+64.0%)

Dividend proposal: € 0.25 per share (+25%)

Outlook: Positive



During the reporting period from June 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026, CEOTRONICS AG set a new revenue record of € 56,332 thousand. Revenue growth amounted to 1.0%, following +88.3% in the prior-year period. The return on sales after taxes improved from 8.5% to 9.9% compared to the previous year.



Exceeding the forecast of a slightly positive revenue trend and despite some higher costs, all key earnings metrics for the 2025/2026 fiscal year improved significantly once again compared to the previous year.



Consolidated EBIT increased by 5.1% from € 7,790 thousand to € 8,191 thousand. Consolidated earnings before taxes rose by 15.5% from € 6,935 thousand to € 8,008 thousand. Consolidated earnings after taxes amounted to € 5,593 thousand, representing an 18.0% improvement over the previous year (€ 4,739 thousand). Gross cash flow increased by 32.8% from € 8,042 thousand to € 10,681 thousand.



The Group’s equity increased by 14.3% from € 28,358 thousand as of May 31, 2025, to € 32,424 thousand. The equity ratio as of May 31, 2026, remained constant at 66.5%, as total assets rose by 14.4% during the same period.



The consolidated order backlog as of May 31, 2026, increased by 29.1% compared to the previous year’s level, reaching a new record high of € 77.6 million. Cumulative consolidated order intake also reached a new record high of € 73.8 million, up 64.0%.



As of May 31, 2026, the Group’s headcount stood at 151, an increase of 8 employees compared to the previous year. In full-time equivalents (FTE), the figure was 141 (previous year: 136). Group revenue per employee (FTE, average) decreased in fiscal year 2025/2026 from € 423 thousand in the prior year to a still very strong € 408 thousand.



CEOTRONICS proposes to its shareholders that they approve, at the Annual Shareholders‘ Meeting on November 6, 2026, the proposed dividend of € 0.25 per share (+25% compared to the dividend resolution from November 2025).



CEOTRONICS has met its revenue and earnings targets for the 2025/2026 consolidated fiscal year. According to current estimates, consolidated annual revenue of approximately € 61 million (approx. +8.3%) and consolidated net income (after taxes) of approximately € 6.2 million (approx. +10.7%) appear possible for the 2026/2027 fiscal year. Vision65 – achieving consolidated revenue of € 65 million – is thus within reach. CEOTRONICS is fully prepared to take the next major step.



Strengthening internal and external security in Germany and Europe will remain necessary for many years to come in order to make up for what was neglected over the past 40 years. The EEA – and certainly the EU – must be able to defend our social market economy, freedom, democracy, the rule of law, and our borders on its own in the future. The conditions for positive business development are in place.



“We are very satisfied with our business performance in fiscal year 2025/2026, which saw new records in revenue, earnings, order backlog, and order intake, as well as with the (proposed) dividend amount, and we look forward to significantly increasing revenue and earnings in fiscal year 2026/2027,” said Thomas H. Günther, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO.

07.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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