EQS-News: Growing internationally: PFISTERER triples its production capacity in the Czech Republic

EQS-News: Pfisterer Holding SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Growing internationally: PFISTERER triples its production capacity in the Czech Republic



04.08.2026 / 13:30 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

August 04, 2026

Growing internationally: PFISTERER triples its production capacity in the Czech Republic

Kadan, Czech Republic. PFISTERER is continuing its international growth strategy and expanding its production facility in Kadan, Czech Republic. With the acquisition of an additional industrial site covering approximately 46,000 square meters, PFISTERER is expanding on the nearly 50,000 square meters it acquired last year in the Královský Vrch industrial park.

The acquisition increases production and logistics capacity by 5,000 square meters of usable space through existing buildings and optimizes material flows and efficiency at the site. PFISTERER plans to further significantly expand the site’s growth and development in the coming years by constructing additional production facilities. This will enable the company to sustainably meet the growing global demand for energy infrastructure solutions.

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“By expanding our facility in the Czech Republic, we are increasing the production capacity we need to supply our 90 markets. The additional space will help us meet the growing demand in our markets on a long-term basis and consistently drive PFISTERER’s further development,” explains Johannes Linden, Spokesperson and Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.

A central location within the international production network

The Kadan facility is the PFISTERER Group’s largest production site for insulators and cable accessories and plays a key role within the global production network. The components manufactured there are used worldwide at system-critical interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks.

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About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a globally operating, publicly listed technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions that ensure safe and reliable power connections for energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures, and distributes products for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks—wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit www.pfisterer.com.

Press contact

Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Tel.: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: press@pfisterer.com Web: www.pfisterer.com