EQS-News: H2APEX publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2026 and confirms forecast

EQS-News: H2APEX Group SCA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Interim Report

H2APEX publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2026 and confirms forecast



26.05.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST

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Press release

H2APEX publishes financial figures for the first quarter of 2026 and confirms forecast

Revenue increased to EUR 3.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 2.1 million)

Revenue growth driven by new PMC service contract and hydrogen sales

17 tonnes of green hydrogen from own production delivered in the first three months of 2026

Order book stood at EUR 23.7 million as at 31 March 2026 following the scheduled completion of projects (31 December 2025: EUR 22.6 million)

2026 revenue forecast of EUR 14 million to EUR 16 million confirmed

Rostock, Grevenmacher (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), 26 May 2026 – H2APEX Group SCA (ISIN: LU0472835155), a leading developer and operator of green hydrogen plants for the decarbonisation of industry, infrastructure and mobility, today published its interim report for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year. The current business performance confirms the strategic shift initiated in the 2025 financial year towards a focus on developing the company’s own projects and expanding its own hydrogen production capacities.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Revenue increased to EUR 3.5 million in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2025: EUR 2.1 million). The increase is primarily attributable to the PMC (Project Management Consultancy) contract concluded in February 2026 for the 100 MW IPCEI project “WAL – Hydrogen from Lubmin” and to the sale of green hydrogen from the company’s own production. In the first three months of the 2026 financial year, H2APEX supplied 17 tonnes of green hydrogen from its own production. Following the award of the PMC package by the project company GHS2, H2APEX is continuing the project development of the strategically significant WAL project, thereby securing predictable service revenues for the current financial year.

EBITDA (an alternative performance measure, APM*) for the reporting period stood at EUR -7.1 million, in line with the previous year (Q1 2025: EUR -7.1 million). Based on project revenue realised as planned and additional service contracts, the order book (remaining performance obligations, APM*) amounted to EUR 23.7 million as at 31 March 2026 (31 December 2025: EUR 22.6 million). As at 31 March 2026, the company had 155 employees (31 December 2025: 153).

Bert Althaus, CFO of H2APEX: “The first quarter of 2026 reflects the initial successes of our strategic shift: we have significantly increased our revenue compared with the same quarter last year whilst further improving the quality of our revenue base. With the PMC contract for the WAL project, we are securing continuous revenue contributions throughout the financial year. At the same time, revenue from operating our own hydrogen plant is continuing to grow. Based on contractually secured revenue, as well as contributions from our own operations and expiring EPC projects, we confirm our forecast for the 2026 financial year with expected revenue of between EUR 14 million and EUR 16 million.”

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The increase in the greenhouse gas reduction quota adopted in May 2026 represents an important step towards the market ramp-up of green hydrogen in Germany’s transport sector. Through the consistent implementation of its strategy, H2APEX aims to contribute to a secure and independent energy supply in Germany. With new projects, particularly in the field of green aviation fuels, the company also aims to make the civil and military fuel supply more resilient to geopolitical influences.

The interim report for the first quarter of the 2026 financial year is available to download from the ‘Investor Relations’ section of the company’s website at https://h2apex.com/en/.

*Alternative performance measures (APMs)

This press release contains alternative performance measures (“APMs”), in particular EBITDA and the order book (remaining performance obligations), which are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment. The order book (remaining performance obligations) corresponds to the total value of customer orders not yet fulfilled as at the reporting date. These measures are used to provide additional insight into the company’s operating profitability and expected revenue development. The definitions of the APMs used, as well as reconciliations to the corresponding IFRS measures, are included in the interim statement for the first quarter of 2026, which is available on the company’s website at https://h2apex.com/en in the ‘Investor Relations’ section.

About H2APEX

H2APEX traces its origins back to a predecessor company founded in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania in 2000 and has focused entirely on clean hydrogen production, storage and distribution since 2012. This makes the company one of the pioneers in the industry. H2APEX’s goal is to become an internationally established developer and operator of hydrogen plants. In its core business, H2APEX develops, constructs, sells or operates green hydrogen plants with an electrolysis capacity of up to 2 GW. These are used to decarbonise industrial value chains and to produce green hydrogen for the steel, chemical and cement industries, as well as other energy-intensive sectors. In addition, the company offers systems for infrastructure and logistics, particularly for industrial use in warehouses, ports and production facilities.

Contact:

H2APEX

Investor Relations

Henriette Siegel

Telephone: +49 381 799902-320

Email: investor.relations@h2apex.com

Timmermannsstrat 2a

18055 Rostock

h2apex.com

IR.on AG

Investor Relations

Frederic Hilke, Niklas Wagner

Telephone: +49 221 9140 973

Email: h2apex@ir-on.com

Mittelstr. 12-14

50672 Cologne