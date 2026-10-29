EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Reports Q3 2026 Results

EQS-News: Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Haier Smart Home Reports Q3 2026 Results



29.10.2026 / 14:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Haier Smart Home Reports Q3 2026 Results

Q3 revenue of RMB 69.70 billion; net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB 4.68 billion

Nine-month revenue of RMB 221.82 billion; net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company of RMB 15.00 billion

Nine-month gross margin broadly stable year-on-year at 27.2%

Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 29 October 2026 — Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (A-share: 600690.SH; H-share: 06690.HK; D-share: 690D.DE), a global leader in smart home solutions, today announced its results for the quarter ended 30 September 2026.

Management Commentary

“We gained share in core markets and held gross margin broadly steady in the first nine months. Our US supply-chain restructuring is nearly complete and has met its objectives. We are investing in more productive facilities. We are also changing how we run and organise the business, using AI and closer integration to improve efficiency and compete more effectively over the next two to three years.

Werbung

Growth comes from better products and a better consumer experience. New products are on the market, with more to come from a strong pipeline of next-generation technologies. We will prioritise our HVAC and emerging-market businesses, confident that our local expertise and regional supply chains can help increase their share of our revenue and profit.”

— Li Huagang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.



Operational Update

China

Haier Smart Home’s retail value share in China reached 20.6% online and 25.0% offline in the first nine months, up 2.9 and 1.7 percentage points year-on-year, respectively.[1]

The Company is upgrading its refrigeration and laundry products with proprietary innovations, including AI technology that improves the thawing of frozen food[2] and a four-drum AI laundry system that lets consumers wash different types of clothing separately.



International

In North America, GE Appliances gained core appliance market share in the first nine months. Small appliances grew strongly, with an expanded range of countertop products under Café and GE Profile. In Europe, retail value shares in refrigeration and laundry increased in the Company’s core markets, supported by product innovation and its global product platform.[3]

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Revenue in India grew at three times the industry rate. The Company expanded its premium washing-machine range there. Unit sales of solar-powered air conditioners doubled in Pakistan; premium washing machines were introduced in Vietnam. Revenue in the Middle East and Africa grew steadily in US Dollar terms in Q3.



Smart HVAC Solutions and Commercial Refrigeration

HVAC integration is reducing costs and improving efficiency, with coordinated procurement and in-house manufacturing making the Company’s commercial air-conditioning business in China more cost-competitive.

In China, the Company’s residential air-conditioning product mix shifted upmarket. In North America, GE Appliances reported strong growth in Air & Water Solutions and introduced a new variable refrigerant flow system for commercial customers. In Europe, the Company is accelerating R&D and market development for air conditioners and heat pumps, with models using R290 refrigerant to meet local demand for improved environmental performance.



About Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Haier Smart Home is the world’s largest home appliance company and a global leader in smart home solutions. Its operations comprise three reporting segments: Smart Home Appliances, covering refrigeration, kitchen appliances and laundry; Smart HVAC Solutions, covering air conditioning, Smart Building Solutions and water solutions; and Smart Home Ecosystem and Others, including robotics, small domestic appliances, whole-home smart solutions, logistics, healthcare and eldercare, recycling and commercial refrigeration.

The Company has established a global portfolio of seven brands — Haier, Casarte, Leader, GE Appliances, Candy, Fisher & Paykel and AQUA — supported by localised R&D, manufacturing and commercial capabilities worldwide. Its products and services reach consumers in more than 200 countries and regions.



Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to changes in macroeconomic and financial market conditions; currency fluctuations; adjustments to international trade policy, including tariffs and export controls; shifts in consumer demand in key markets; evolving industry competition; volatility in raw material and energy prices; progress in technology and product development; the realisation of post-acquisition integration benefits and synergies; and regulatory developments in relevant jurisdictions.

These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law or regulation.



Investor Relations

Haier Smart Home (Hong Kong)

T: +852 2169 0000

E: ir@haier.hk

Media Contacts

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Irmi Aigner

T: +49 (0) 89 1250903 33

E: ia@crossalliance.de

[1] Source: All View Cloud (AVC).

[2] AI cell-level thawing technology.

[3] European market share data: GfK. Core markets comprise Italy, Spain, the UK and France.