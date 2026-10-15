EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the First Nine Months of Financial Year 2026
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EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
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Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the First Nine Months of Financial Year 2026
Ladenburg, Germany, 15 October 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) reported today on its operational progress as well as on the Group's financial figures for the first nine months of fiscal year 2026 (1 December 2025 – 31 August 2026).
Dr. Dongzhou Jeffery Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: “The first nine months of fiscal year 2026 have been a period of important progress for Heidelberg Pharma. We have advanced the clinical development of our lead project HDP-101 (pamlectabart tismanitin), strengthened our financial position and rebuilt our early ADC pipeline through our strong strategic partnership with Huadong Medicine. In our lead program pamlectabart tismanitin, we have achieved a development milestone by obtaining the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D) of 175 µg/kg and are currently focused on advancing the clinical Phase IIa study in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients in Europe and the United States to generate further clinical data. Patient recruitment is progressing as planned, and we are seeing increased interest from investigators following the demonstration of a favorable safety profile and initial encouraging efficacy data for our Amanitin-based ADC. We are actively seeking potential partnerships with our three lead assets (clinical or clinical-ready stage) aiming to fast develop these drug candidates and demonstrate the clinical benefits to the cancer patients who need them.
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At the same time, we are very proud to have recently received approval, together with Huadong Medicine, to conduct a combination study with pamlectabart tismanitin in China, which will be carried out by our partner.”
Peter Willinger, Chief Financial Officer of Heidelberg Pharma AG, commented: “We are convinced that the new collaboration agreement with Huadong will increase our added value and contribute to the future growth of the Company. Next to that our partner programs continue to progress as planned and generated milestone payments in the first nine months. Together with the royalty financing agreement with HealthCare Royalty and Soleus Capital, this reinforces our solid financial position and supports the confirmation of our 2026 financial guidance. Furthermore, the decrease in expenses is a result of the stringent cost savings in the last months, which will remain a focus in the future.”
Key operational developments within the company and among its partners
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Events after the end of the reporting period
Results of operations, financial position and net assets
The Heidelberg Pharma Group, as of the reporting date consisting of Heidelberg Pharma AG and its three subsidiaries Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH, HDP G250 AG & Co. KG, and HDP G250 Beteiligungs GmbH, reports consolidated figures. The two latter companies are not operationally active and affiliated to the parent company like Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
The reporting period referred to below relates to the period from 1 December 2025 to 31 August 2026 (9M 2026).
In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, the Group generated sales revenues and other income totaling EUR 11.5 million (previous year: EUR 6.4 million). This represents an increase of 79.4% and is in line with the planning. The sales revenues included in this figure rose from EUR 1.4 million the previous year to EUR 9.3 million due to milestone payments from partners. Other income amounted to EUR 2.2 million and was thus significantly lower than the previous year's level of EUR 5.0 million - a figure that was largely driven by unrealized foreign exchange rate gains (EUR 3.4 million).
Operating expenses, including depreciation, decreased by 29.4% to EUR 19.9 million in the reporting period (previous year: EUR 28.2 million), reflecting the restructuring and disciplined cost management. Operating expenses are broken down as follows: Cost of sales increased to EUR 1.7 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million) because of material deliveries to partners and corresponds to 9% of total costs. Research and development costs of EUR 13.3 million were significantly lower compared to last year (9M 2025: EUR 21.0 million). This decrease by 36.7% reflects the Company’s focus on the leading clinical program. R&D costs continue to represent the largest cost item, accounting for 67% of operating expenses. Administrative costs, which include the costs of holding activities, the stock exchange listing and the executive management board, decreased to EUR 4.3 million compared to the same period last year (EUR 5.0 million), which is mainly due to lower personnel costs. Administrative costs account for 21% of operating expenses. Other expenses for business development, marketing and commercial market supply activities, which mainly include personnel, but also expenses for exchange rate differences, decreased by more than half compared to the previous year from EUR 2.0 million to EUR 0.7 million and represented 3% of operating expenses.
The financial result, which is mainly made up of interest income on bank balances, amounted to EUR 0.2 million (previous year: EUR 0.7 million). The decrease is attributable to a lower investment volume and lower interest rates.
The net loss for the first nine months of the financial year decreased significantly to EUR 8.7 million compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 21.1 million. This 58.8% improvement was mainly driven by higher revenues and lower operating expenses. Earnings per share improved accordingly from EUR -0.45 in the previous year to EUR -0.19 in the reporting period.
Cash amounted to EUR 19.8 million at the end of the third quarter (30 November 2025: EUR 15.0 million; 31 August 2025: EUR 22.9 million). Excluding financing effects (essentially HCRx/ Soleus Capital), Heidelberg Pharma recorded an average cash outflow of EUR 1.3 million per month in the first nine months of the fiscal year (previous year: EUR 2.8 million outflow).
Total assets as of 31 August 2026 amounted to EUR 42.8 million and were therefore above the figure at the comparative reporting date of 30 November 2025 (EUR 38.1 million). Equity decreased to EUR -19.3 million as a result of the loss for the period compared to the end of the 2025 financial year (EUR -10.9 million).
Financial outlook for 2026
Heidelberg Pharma confirms the full-year financial guidance issued on 26 March 2026.
The Executive Management Board expects the Heidelberg Pharma Group to generate between EUR 11.0 million and EUR 15.0 million in sales revenue and other income in the 2026 fiscal year.
Operating expenses are estimated between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 29.0 million. In addition, Heidelberg Pharma assumes that over the next few years total expenses will continue to exceed income.
If income and expenses develop as anticipated, the change in cash funds in the 2026 fiscal year for Heidelberg Pharma AG’s business operations is expected to remain stable or decline slightly compared to 2025 (EUR -14.4 million). The change in cash funds could therefore be in the range of EUR 0.0 million to EUR -4.0 million. Thus, the cash balance at the end of the 2026 fiscal year should amount to between EUR 11.0 million and EUR 15.0 million (2025: EUR 15.0 million).
The Group’s financing is secured at least until mid-2027 based on current internal planning.
The complete set of figures for the interim financial statements is available at http://www.heidelberg-pharma.com/ "Press & Investors > Announcements and Reports > Financial Reports > Interim announcement of 15 October 2026”. A conference call on this interim announcement will not be offered.
1 The reporting period begins on 1 December and ends on 31 August.
About Heidelberg Pharma
Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to develop cancer therapies using Amanitin, a compound derived from the green death cap mushroom. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.
The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102, is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. These programs are available for partnering.
The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com/.
ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
15.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Heidelberg Pharma AG
|Wallstadter Straße 59
|68526 Ladenburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6203 10090
|E-mail:
|investors@hdpharma.com
|Internet:
|www.heidelberg-pharma.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QVV0
|WKN:
|A11QVV
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200E09XYBYITR1W32
|EQS News ID:
|2416152
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2416152 15.10.2026 CET/CEST
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