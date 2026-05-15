EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the Results of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2026

EQS-News: Heidelberg Pharma AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the Results of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2026



23.06.2026 / 15:39 CET/CEST

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PRESS RELEASE

Heidelberg Pharma Reports on the Results of the Ordinary Annual General Meeting 2026

All agenda items approved by a large majority

2026 Annual General Meeting elects Jack Yefei Ling as new member of the Supervisory Board

Ladenburg, Germany, 23 June 2026 – Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA), a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), today announced that the company's shareholders approved the management proposals with a large majority (between 98.67% and 98.72%) at today's ordinary virtual Annual General Meeting.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

All members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the 2024/2025 financial year

Auditors for the 2025/2026 financial year appointed

Remuneration report for the Management Board approved

Election of Mr. Jack Yefei Ling as new member of the Supervisory Board

Resolution on the amendment to the Articles of Association regarding the reduction in the size of the Supervisory Board from seven to five members

Attendance (incl. postal votes cast) at the 2026 Annual General Meeting corresponded to 80.55% of the current capital stock.

For more information on the Annual General Meeting, including the voting results, please visit: https://heidelberg-pharma.com/en/agm.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

About Heidelberg Pharma

Heidelberg Pharma is the first company to develop cancer therapies using Amanitin, a compound derived from the green death cap mushroom. The biological mechanism of action of the toxin represents a new therapeutic modality and is used as a compound in the Amanitin-based ADC technology, the so-called ATAC technology.

The lead candidate HDP-101 (INN: pamlectabart tismanitin) is a BCMA ATAC in clinical development for multiple myeloma. The candidate has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. A second ATAC candidate, HDP-102 is in clinical development stage in Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. HDP-103 against metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and HDP-104 targeting gastrointestinal tumors such as colorectal cancer have completed preclinical development. These programs are available for partnering.

The company is based in Ladenburg, Germany, and is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: ISIN DE000A11QVV0 / WKN A11QVV / Symbol HPHA. More information is available at www.heidelberg-pharma.com

ATAC® is a registered trademark of Heidelberg Pharma Research GmbH.

Contact

Heidelberg Pharma AG

Sylvia Wimmer

Senior Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 6203 1009 1004

E-Mail: investors@hdpharma.com

Gregor-Mendel-Str. 22, 68526 Ladenburg

IR/PR-Support

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold (CIRO)

Managing Director & Partner

Tel.: +49 89 210 228-40

E-Mail: katja.arnold@mc-services.eu

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "will”, "should”, "future", "potential" or similar expressions or by a general discussion of the Company's strategy, plans or intentions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results of operations, financial condition, performance, achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors and partners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. We disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.