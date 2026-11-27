EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG further postpones publication of audited annual and consolidated financial statements
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EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Miscellaneous
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HELIOS SOLAR AG (ISIN: DE000A42D2N5 / WKN: A42D2N) (the “Company”) announces that the publication of its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the short financial year from 1 January to 30 June 2026, most recently scheduled for November 2026, has been postponed again.
The reasons for the delay remain the change of the financial year from the calendar year to the period from 1 July to 30 June and the preparation of the Company’s first consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. In particular, the associated consolidation processes and international coordination with auditors in Asia and Europe have proven more complex and time-consuming than originally anticipated. The additional coordination and audit requirements necessitate a further adjustment to the publication timetable.
Based on its current planning, the Company expects to publish the audited annual and consolidated financial statements by the end of January 2027. The Company will announce the exact publication date in due course.
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Contact
Maximilian Fischer
Manuel Taverne
About HELIOS SOLAR AG (www.heliossolarag.com)
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HELIOS SOLAR AG is an international developer of photovoltaic projects with a focus on attractive growth markets in Asia and Europe. The Company develops, finances and implements solar energy projects across the entire value chain, pursuing both the sale of fully developed projects and the selective development of its own asset portfolio to generate long-term returns. With its international expertise and regional market presence, HELIOS is positioned to benefit sustainably from the accelerating global expansion of solar energy.
27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HELIOS SOLAR AG
|Marienplatz 2
|80331 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 139288928
|E-mail:
|max@heliospv.net
|Internet:
|www.heliossolarag.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A42D2N5
|WKN:
|A4EVPH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14
|EQS News ID:
|2443596
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2443596 27.11.2026 CET/CEST
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