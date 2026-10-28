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EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG Postpones Publication of Audited Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 30 June 2026

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EQS-News: HELIOS SOLAR AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Statement
HELIOS SOLAR AG Postpones Publication of Audited Annual and Consolidated Financial Statements as of 30 June 2026

28.10.2026 / 12:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Munich, 28, October 2026 – HELIOS SOLAR AG (ISIN: DE000A42D2N5 / WKN: A42D2N) (the “Company”) announces that the publication of its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the (short) financial year from 1 January to 30 June 2026, originally scheduled for the end of October 2026, will be postponed.

The delay is primarily due to the change in the Company’s financial year, implemented shortly before the reporting date, from the calendar year to the period from 1 July to 30 June. The preparation of IFRS consolidated financial statements for the first time, together with international coordination with auditors in Asia and Europe, has required additional time and coordination. Based on the Company’s current knowledge, the delay is not related to any accounting discrepancies.

“The change in our financial year and the first-time preparation of IFRS consolidated financial statements have involved additional coordination efforts. Our priority is to ensure thorough and transparent financial reporting. We expect to publish the audited financial statements in November,” said Dato Ken, CEO of HELIOS SOLAR AG.

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The Company expects to publish its audited annual and consolidated financial statements for the (short) financial year ended 30 June 2026 during November 2026. The exact publication date will be announced in due course.

Contact
Maximilian Fischer
Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: max@heliospv.net

Manuel Taverne
Co-Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: m.taverne@max-em.de

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About HELIOS SOLAR AG (www.heliossolarag.com)

HELIOS SOLAR AG is an internationally active developer of photovoltaic projects with a focus on the attractive growth markets of Asia and Europe. The Company develops, finances and implements solar energy projects across the entire value chain. Its business model combines the sale of fully developed projects with the selective establishment of its own portfolio of operating assets generating long-term recurring revenues. Leveraging its international expertise and strong regional market presence, HELIOS is well positioned to benefit sustainably from the accelerating global expansion of solar energy.

 

 

 

 

 

 


28.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HELIOS SOLAR AG
Marienplatz 2
80331 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 139288928
E-mail: max@heliospv.net
Internet: www.heliossolarag.com
ISIN: DE000A42D2N5
WKN: A4EVPH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
LEI Code: 894500Q0LUCCFE8R5J14
EQS News ID: 2423856

 
End of News EQS News Service

2423856  28.10.2026 CET/CEST

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