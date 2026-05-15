EQS-News: Helsing and OHB establish joint venture 'KIRK' for tactical space-based reconnaissance systems

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Helsing and OHB establish joint venture 'KIRK' for tactical space-based reconnaissance systems



19.05.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

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Wer­bung Wer­bung Helsing, Europe's leading AI defence company, and OHB, Europe's leading space group, are establishing a joint venture to develop a space-based tactical surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting system.



The working title of the project is ‘KIRK’, standing for Künstliche Intelligenz und Raumfahrt-Kompetenz (Artificial Intelligence and Space Competence). At the same time, the two companies are assuming joint leadership of the consortium comprising Helsing, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and HENSOLDT, which OHB is now joining. The consortium addresses a critical capability gap on the modern battlefield.



Space has become a decisive dimension of modern warfare. As traditional reconnaissance alone is no longer sufficient, the consortium is developing a space-based tactical surveillance and reconnaissance solution and combining it with an AI-based targeting system. This enables near-real-time targeting and forms the basis for the employment of modern stand-off weapons.



In December 2025, Helsing, Kongsberg and HENSOLDT agreed a partnership to build a European space-based tactical targeting system. With OHB, this alliance is now being expanded by an additional partner. Through the joint venture ‘KIRK’, Helsing and OHB are jointly taking on the role of consortium leader.



The consortium is working to radically reduce the latency between data collection and target engagement ("time to information"). It pursues a software-centric approach – including the use of artificial intelligence to manage the overall system and to improve real-time capability through AI optimizations of onboard functions. The satellites themselves will be implemented as 'software-defined', enabling them to dynamically counter new and emerging threats.



The partners contribute their complementary capabilities and key technologies:



Helsing provides combat-proven artificial intelligence for space, including real-time on- and offboard data processing, multi-sensor fusion and automated target recognition.



OHB is responsible for the implementation and operation of turnkey end-to-end space systems for Earth observation, communications, navigation and reconnaissance, as well as the development of advanced payloads.



HENSOLDT contributes space-qualified sensors for all-weather, persistent surveillance and high-precision Earth observation, as well as mobile ground stations and existing system capabilities.



Kongsberg delivers end-to-end systems including small satellites, secure communications, C4ISR integration and a global ground station network (KSAT).



The consortium also foresees targeted participation by SMEs, start-ups and suppliers. This ensures that the expertise and innovation of these companies is incorporated into the overall program at an early stage, while also advancing the German government's goal of building a technically excellent, globally competitive space economy.



Gundbert Scherf, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Helsing: "The war in Ukraine demonstrates how important space-based targeting is. It also shows that we have no time to lose and must deliver integrated defense systems in space – systems whose performance is built on software capabilities – as quickly as possible. We must ensure that Europe wins the battle for sovereignty in orbit. OHB and Helsing will make sure of that together with their strong consortium partners."



Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB: "Space systems are essential to making the Bundeswehr the strongest and most modern army in Europe. For the challenges that armed forces face today, fast, precise data is indispensable – and modern space systems, implemented with artificial intelligence, are a key component of that."



Contact:

Media representatives:

Marianne Radel

Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 421 2020 9159

Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de

Investors and analysts:

Marcel Dietz

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 421 2020 6426

Email: ir@ohb.de

19.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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