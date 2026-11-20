EQS-News: hGears AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

hGears AG: German subsidiary hGears Schramberg GmbH completes personnel restructuring measures



20.11.2026 / 16:30 CET/CEST

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hGears AG: German subsidiary hGears Schramberg GmbH completes personnel restructuring measures

Schramberg, 20 November 2026 – hGears Schramberg GmbH has completed the personnel restructuring measures planned for the Schramberg site as part of the insolvency proceedings under self-administration. A total of 59 positions will be eliminated. The workforce reduction affects all areas, including production and production-related functions as well as administration and other functions. Following implementation of the measures, the company will employ approximately 130 people at the site. Based on current planning, no further personnel measures are envisaged.

hGears will continue to manufacture mission-critical high-precision transmission parts and components in Schramberg, while focusing on stable operations and the reliable supply of customers at consistently high quality. In parallel, hGears is working on a strategic realignment. The e-Bike business area will remain an important pillar of the business. At the same time, hGears intends to broaden its customer and application base and leverage its technological and manufacturing expertise to address additional applications and industries.

Werbung

By the time of the creditors’ meeting in January 2027, the strategic realignment is expected to be further defined and the next steps for the long-term positioning of the site determined. Securing ongoing operations, the ability to supply customers and the competitiveness of the site remain the top priority.

“With the workforce reduction, hGears is adapting the site to the significantly lower business volume – a very painful but necessary step. We can now fully focus on the operating business, the reliable supply of our customers and the strategic development of the site,” says Sven Arend, CEO of hGears AG.

Contact

hGears AG

Christian Weiz

Brambach 38

Werbung

78713 Schramberg

T: +49 (7422) 566 222

E: christian.weiz@hgears.com

About hGears

hGears is a global manufacturer of mission-critical high-precision gears and components. The products include gears, shafts and other mission-critical components that are used in electric drive systems for e-bikes and in electric and hybrid vehicles (EHV). In the e-bike sector, hGears AG is a leading European company in the supply of high-precision gear parts and components. The company is thus well positioned to benefit from the end markets for e-bikes and EHVs. hGears has three different business areas for which it develops and manufactures high-precision components: e-Bike, [e]-Mobility (primarily for premium and luxury cars, EHVs and powersports vehicles) and e-Tools.

hGears combines over 65 years of experience in advanced steel machining and state-of-the-art sintered metal production. This makes it one of the few companies in the world that can offer its customers both processes. hGears works together with its customers in a “co-development” role to design components and find technologically optimal solutions to satisfy the customer’s specifications. hGears' blue-chip customer base includes several major Tier 1 suppliers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company benefits from long-standing, stable and sustainable relationships with its customers, with many key customers being supplied for more than 20 years.

hGears AG is headquartered in Schramberg (Germany) and operates worldwide with production facilities in Schramberg (Germany), Padova (Italy) and Suzhou (China). Visit hGears on the Internet at: www.hgears.com