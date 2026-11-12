EQS-News: Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026

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EQS-News: Highlight Communications AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026
12.11.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS RELEASE
Highlight Group publishes results for the first nine months of 2026
- Consolidated sales amounted to CHF 256.5 million (previous year: CHF 264.7 million).
- EBITDA improved by CHF 40.3 million to CHF 95.9 million (previous year: CHF 55.6 million) due to cost-cutting measures.
- EBIT improved significantly by CHF 21.1 million to CHF -10.5 million (previous year: CHF -31.6 million).
Pratteln, November 12, 2026 – The Highlight Group’s consolidated revenue and EBIT developed in line with expectations during the first nine months of 2026.
Group development in the first nine months of 2026
- Consolidated sales as of September 30, 2026, totaled CHF 256.5 million, representing a 3.1% decrease from the previous year. This is primarily attributable to lower sales in the Sports and Event segment.
- Consolidated operating expenses at CHF 373.1 million was roughly on par with the previous year (previous year: CHF 372.4 million).
- The cost-cutting measures implemented, as well as the optimization of operating costs, had a positive impact: EBIT improved significantly from CHF -31.6 million to CHF -10.5 million. Consolidated net loss for the period also improved compared with the first nine months of 2025, from CHF -41.4 million to CHF -20.8 million.
The quarterly statement as of September 30, 2026 is available for download at
www.highlight-communications.ch from today.
|The Highlight Group at a glance
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|Group figures in line with IFRS
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|CHF million
|Jan. 1 to
Sept. 30,2026
|Jan. 1 to
Sept. 30,2025
|Change in %
|Sales
|256.5
|264.7
|-3.1
|EBITDA
|95.9
|55.6
|72.6
|EBIT
|-10.5
|-31.6
|n/a
|Consolidated net profit for the period
(after taxes)
|-20.8
|-41.4
|n/a
|Consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders
|-15.2
|-31.2
|n/a
|Earnings per share (in CHF)
|-0.27
|-0.55
|n/a
|Segment sales
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|Film
|199.0
|189.7
|4.9
|Sports and Event
|57.4
|75.0
|-23.4
|Segment earnings
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|Film
|0.6
|2.2
|-73.7
|Sports and Event
|-6.1
|-30.0
|n/a
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|CHF million
|Sept. 30, 2026
|Dec. 31, 2025
|Change in %
|Total assets
|430.2
|491.2
|-12.4
|Equity
|-22.7
|-3.3
|n/a
|Current financial liabilities
|181.7
|191.3
|-5.0
|Cash and cash equivalents
|25.5
|21.8
|17.1
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For further information:
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|Highlight Communications AG
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|Investor Relations
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|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
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|4133 Pratteln BL, Switzerland
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|Tel: +41 (0) 61 816 96 91
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|e-mail: ir@hlcom.ch
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12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Highlight Communications AG
|
|Netzibodenstrasse 23b
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|4133 Pratteln
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|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 816 96 96
|Fax:
|+41 61 816 67 67
|E-mail:
|ir@hlcom.ch
|Internet:
|www.hlcom.ch
|ISIN:
|CH0006539198
|WKN:
|920299
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|39120070M14NLE1CDR38
|EQS News ID:
|2433864
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|End of News
|EQS News Service
2433864 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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