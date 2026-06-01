EQS-News: HMS Bergbau AG intends to issue a bond of up to EUR 50 million to accelerate its growth trajectory

EQS-News: HMS BERGBAU AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

HMS Bergbau AG intends to issue a bond of up to EUR 50 million to accelerate its growth trajectory



09.06.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CORPORATE NEWS

HMS Bergbau AG intends to issue a bond of up to EUR 50 million to accelerate its growth trajectory

Coupon rate of 8.0% p.a. with semi-annual interest payments and a maturity of 5 years

Price range of 98% to 100%

Private placement exclusively with qualified institutional investors

Order phase: expected from 9 June 2026 to 17 June 2026

Use of proceeds: general corporate financing and funding of growth opportunities in commodity trading

Berlin, 9 June 2026: HMS Bergbau AG (ISIN: DE0006061104, WKN: 606110, "HMS"), a leading independent commodities trading and marketing company from Germany, plans to issue a new corporate bond with a volume of up to EUR 50 million to accelerate its sustainable growth course. The bond 2026/2031 (ISIN: DE000A46ZZ55; WKN: A46ZZ5) has a term of 5 years until 22 June 2031, and an interest coupon of 8.00% p.a. with semi-annual payments. The bond will be issued at a price between 98% and 100%, with the final price to be determined on 17 June 2026. The bond is divided into debt securities with a nominal amount of EUR 1,000 each. The minimum subscription volume per investor is EUR 100,000. The order phase is expected to start on 9 June 2026 and end on 17 June 2026. The issuance is targeted solely at institutional investors within a prospectus-free private placement; no public offering will take place. The 2026/2031 corporate bond is planned to be listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Open Market (Quotation Board) on 22 June 2026.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The proceeds from the bond issuance are intended for general corporate financing. A key focus is on funding growth opportunities in commodity trading. Among other things, the net proceeds are expected to increase volumes in liquid fuels markets, particularly in growth markets such as China, India, and the ASEAN region. Additionally, the funds will be used for pre-financing production to secure long-term, highly profitable trading volumes in solid fuels and ore products. HMS’s own coal mines in Botswana and South Africa began production in the first half of 2026 and are expected to reach full production in the second half of the year. HMS Bergbau has also entered into an exclusive offtake agreement for chrome ore with Mantengu Ltd. This offtake agreement covers the complete purchase of chrome ore produced at the Langpan mine in South Africa.

The issuance of the new 2026/2031 corporate bond is based on a position of strength and growth. HMS Bergbau AG has developed very positively in recent years and has set further strategic impulses for its growth in 2025. The company benefits from a strong market position and ongoing investments to expand its business activities. The significant growth dynamics observed in the first half of 2026 clearly demonstrate the transformation of the company into a diversified commodity house. For the current fiscal year 2026, HMS expects group sales of around EUR 2.0 billion. EBITDA is projected at approximately EUR 55 million, including roughly EUR 20 million from a one-time valuation effect related to the initial consolidation of the mining company Hoshoza Resources Vryheid in South Africa. Preliminary figures indicate that HMS achieved sales of EUR 1.22 billion and an EBITDA of EUR 59.4 million in 2025. Positive extraordinary results of around EUR 37 million resulted mainly from one-time valuation effects, particularly from the initial consolidation of Maatla Resources (Pty.) Ltd. Adjusted for this special effect, EBITDA is expected to increase from EUR 22.4 million in 2025 to around EUR 35 million in 2026. The guidance was issued prior to this bond issuance and does not reflect the additional opportunities resulting from it.

Jens Moir, CFO of HMS Bergbau: “HMS Bergbau AG has a clear growth strategy. With excellent development, strong figures, and a very positive outlook, we want to further accelerate our profitable, sustainable growth path. We intend to use the proceeds from the bond issue to finance additional growth. Our new bond broadens our financing options and allows us to respond flexibly to market opportunities in our core sectors of coal trading, liquid fuels, lubricants, and mining operations.”

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The bond issuance is supported by Montega Markets GmbH as Sole Global Coordinator/Sole Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner, as well as B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG as Joint Bookrunner. Montega Markets GmbH acts as the contractual intermediary of Wolfgang Steubing AG, securities services provider in Frankfurt am Main.

About HMS Bergbau AG:

HMS Bergbau AG is one of the leading independent commodity trading and marketing companies headquartered in Germany. Its core business is the international trade in commodities such as coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and other products as well as increasingly also the production of commodities within the framework of majority and minority holdings in mining companies. Its customers include renowned international industrial companies as well as energy traders and producers, who are supplied worldwide and on schedule. With activities spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, North and South America, HMS Bergbau AG also has high-quality commodity reserves and an extensive global network.

HMS Bergbau AGAn der Wuhlheide 23212459 BerlinT.: +49 (30) 65 66 81-0F: +49 (30) 65 66 81-15Email: info@hms-ag.comURL: www.hms-ag.comedicto GmbHDoron Kaufmann / Ralf DrozT: +49 69 905 505 53E-Mail: hms-bergbau@edicto.de