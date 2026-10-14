EQS-News: HomeToGo SE  appoints Dr. Christine Prauschke as Chief Business Officer and member of the Management Board to lead HomeToGo Originals, including Interhome

EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Personnel

HomeToGo SE appoints Dr. Christine Prauschke as Chief Business Officer and member of the Management Board to lead HomeToGo Originals, including Interhome



14.10.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





HomeToGo SE appoints Dr. Christine Prauschke as Chief Business Officer and member of the Management Board to lead HomeToGo Originals, including Interhome

Dr. Prauschke will assume full operational ownership of HomeToGo’s property management business, overseeing more than 200 local service offices and 70,000 properties across 28 countries.

Luxembourg, 14 October 2026 – HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG), Europe’s leading vacation rental group, today announced the appointment of Dr. Christine Prauschke to the role of Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective 1 January 2027. In this capacity, she will also join HomeToGo’s Management Board.

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As CBO, Dr. Prauschke will hold full profit and loss ownership for HomeToGo Originals, the group’s umbrella for its full-service property management companies, including Interhome. While HomeToGo Originals is already one of Europe’s largest vacation rental managers, the appointment further underscores the group’s commitment to accelerating its growth as a core engine and building the industry's first end-to-end vacation rental operating platform powered by AI.

Dr. Prauschke succeeds Valentin Gruber in leading HomeToGo Originals within the HomeToGo SE Management Board, including the responsibility for Interhome. She will drive end-to-end commercial operations for HomeToGo Originals further operationalizing HomeToGo's advanced AI capabilities into scalable and measurable commercial workflows. Leveraging the group’s disciplined “buy and build” M&A approach, she will also oversee post-merger integration for HomeToGo Originals, while diversifying revenue opportunities through owner service segmentation and geographic expansion.

Dr. Patrick Andrae, Co-Founder & CEO of HomeToGo: “Christine joins HomeToGo at a transformative moment in our growth journey. The scale of HomeToGo Originals deserves dedicated executive leadership to capture the massive opportunity ahead, and Christine is uniquely equipped to lead that charge. She brings an exceptional combination of sharp commercial instinct and a hands-on, data-first mindset. In leading HomeToGo Originals, she will play a pivotal role in growing our direct supply and driving our next phase of profitable growth.”

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Dr. Christine Prauschke, incoming CBO of HomeToGo Originals: “HomeToGo has built a uniquely powerful foundation at the intersection of travel technology, property management, and marketplace distribution. I am thrilled to join Patrick and the leadership team to scale HomeToGo Originals, deepen our direct supply footprint, and turn market-leading AI capabilities into tangible commercial value for our partners, owners, and guests worldwide.”

Dr. Prauschke brings deep strategic and operational expertise to the CBO role, most recently serving as CEO at leadity, a leading digital platform for B2B ESG management. Her executive leadership experience includes two and a half years as Chief Digital / Chief Revenue Officer at Enpal, seven years as CEO at CHECK24 Health Insurance, and seven and a half years with McKinsey & Company. Renowned for bridging technology, customer experience, and product excellence, she successfully built the CHECK24 business unit from the ground up into a highly profitable and consistently growing business, and created significant new revenue streams at Enpal and leadity by simplifying and innovating customer-facing services.

About the HomeToGo Group

HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, building the industry’s first end-to-end vacation rental operating platform powered by AI.

The HomeToGo Group combines two business segments. HomeToGo_PRO offers software and tech-enabled service solutions for the entire travel industry, with HomeToGo Originals, one of Europe’s largest vacation rental managers, at its core. Through HomeToGo’s AI-powered Marketplace and distribution technology, travelers are seamlessly connected with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe and is the official travel partner of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The HomeToGo Group operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries.

HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: https://www.hometogo.de/ueber-uns/

Media Contact

Isabel Nacke

press@hometogo.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions, forecasts, estimates, projections, opinions or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, as well as uncertainties and contingencies that are subject to change. No representation is made or will be made by HomeToGo SE that any forward-looking statement will be achieved or will prove to be correct. The actual future business, financial position, results of operations and prospects may differ materially from those projected or forecast in the forward-looking statements. Neither HomeToGo SE nor any of their respective affiliates assume any obligation to update, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.