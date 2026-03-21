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EQS-News: HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 13 May 2026

23.04.26 08:30 Uhr
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EQS-News: HomeToGo SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results
HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 13 May 2026

23.04.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HomeToGo to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on 13 May 2026

Luxembourg, 23 April 2026 - HomeToGo SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: HTG) will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 (ending 31 March 2026) at 7:00 am CEST on 13 May 2026. Sebastian Bielski, CFO, will present the quarterly results in a conference call at 10:00 am CEST, followed by a Q&A session for research analysts and investors.

The presentation will be held in English and accessible via a live audio webcast. Interested participants can register in advance for the conference call - with the opportunity to take part in the Q&A session - at the following address: https://www.appairtime.com/event/2f1d54f7-4f07-4bd2-9b58-610401fbadc1

Following the call, a recording of the audio webcast will be made available on HomeToGo's Investor Relations website: ir.hometogo.de.

 

About HomeToGo
HomeToGo was founded in 2014 in Berlin, Germany. Today HomeToGo is Europe’s leading vacation rental group, combining its B2B software & tech-enabled service solutions segment, HomeToGo_PRO, with its AI-powered B2C marketplace. HomeToGo is the official travel partner and top sponsor of German Bundesliga football club 1. FC Union Berlin.

HomeToGo_PRO offers innovative software & tech-enabled service solutions for everyone who wants to be successful with vacation rentals. With millions of vacation rental offers across thousands of trusted partners, HomeToGo’s AI-powered B2C Marketplace seamlessly connects travelers with the world’s largest selection of vacation rentals to find the perfect home for any trip.

HomeToGo was born and built in Europe. While HomeToGo SE's registered office is located in Luxembourg, HomeToGo GmbH is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. HomeToGo operates localized apps and websites in more than 30 countries. HomeToGo SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock ticker “HTG” (ISIN LU2290523658). For more information visit: www.hometogo.com/about

 

Investor Relations Contact
Carsten Fricke, CFA
+49 176 768 62 397
IR@hometogo.com


23.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: HomeToGo SE
9 rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
E-mail: ir@hometogo.com
Internet: ir.hometogo.de
ISIN: LU2290523658, LU2290524383
WKN: A2QM3K , A3GPQR
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 2312126

 
End of News EQS News Service

2312126  23.04.2026 CET/CEST

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