EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Annual General Meeting 2026: Dividend confirmed and first step toward staggered board completed
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EQS-News: HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
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Annual General Meeting 2026: Dividend confirmed and first step toward staggered board completed
Bornheim (Palatinate), Germany, July 10, 2026
The shareholders of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE0006083405) today approved the distribution of a dividend of EUR 2.40 (previous year: EUR 2.40) by a large majority at the Annual General Meeting in Landau (Palatinate). This corresponds to a payout ratio of 27.7% and a dividend yield of 2.8% based on the XETRA closing price on February 28, 2026. HORNBACH is thereby maintaining its focus on continuity: since HORNBACH Holding’s IPO in 1987, a dividend has been paid to shareholders every year, at least at the level of the previous year.
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With the election of Michael Heinz to the Supervisory Board for a term of office until 2030, the first step has been taken toward introducing a rotating system for the appointment of Supervisory Board members (“staggered board”). Under this system, not all Supervisory Board members will continue to be elected for identical terms ending at the same time; instead, elections will take place on a staggered basis. In addition, the maximum term of office has been reduced from five to four years. Michael Heinz succeeds Simone Krah.
The Annual General Meeting also approved further management proposals by majority vote. These included, among other items, the authorization to acquire and use treasury shares, which provides additional flexibility in the financing structure.
Albrecht Hornbach, Chairman of the Board of Management of HORNBACH Management AG, reflected positively on of the company’s development in the 2025/26 financial year: “Our ambition is not to wait for change, but to actively shape it. HORNBACH once again gained market share and further expanded its strong position in Europe. By investing in new markets and digitalization, we are creating the conditions to continue our successful growth trajectory. At the same time, the generational transition is setting the course for long-term leadership stability and the reliable further development of the company.”
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In the 2025/26 financial year, the HORNBACH Group generated consolidated net sales of EUR 6.4 billion (+3.8%) and adjusted EBIT of EUR 265 million (-1.8%). In the first quarter of 2026/27, sales increased by 4.9% to EUR 2.0 billion. Adjusted EBIT amounted to EUR 161 million (-0.5%), remaining nearly on the previous year’s level.
A total of 80.2% of HORNBACH Holding’s share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The voting results for individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting and a recording of the presentation given by Albrecht Hornbach are published on HORNBACH Holding’s website at: https://www.hornbach-holding.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.
About HORNBACH Group
The HORNBACH Group is an independent, family-run retail group managed by HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX. Its largest subsidiary, HORNBACH Baumarkt AG, operates 177 DIY megastores with garden centers (including specialist stores) and online shops in nine European countries (as of May 19, 2026). With the expansion into Serbia, the company is currently entering its 10th country. The HORNBACH Group also includes HORNBACH Baustoff Union, a regional builders’ merchant company with 39 locations in southwestern Germany and France, and HORNBACH Immobilien AG, which develops retail real estate for the Group. In the 2025/26 financial year (balance sheet date: February 28, 2026), the HORNBACH Group generated net sales of EUR 6.4 billion, making it one of the top five retailers for DIY and garden products in Europe. The Group has around 25,500 employees.
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10.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA
|Hornbachstraße 11
|76879 Bornheim (Pfalz)
|Germany
|ISIN:
|DE0006083405
|WKN:
|608340
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2364158
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2364158 10.07.2026 CET/CEST
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