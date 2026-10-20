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EQS-News: HS-Soft AG opts for Rubean SoftPOS for bakery till systems

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EQS-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Development of Sales
HS-Soft AG opts for Rubean SoftPOS for bakery till systems

20.10.2026 / 15:09 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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HS-Soft AG opts for Rubean SoftPOS for bakery till systems
  • HS-Soft AG is the market leader for bakery till systems in the DACH region
  • Rubean SoftPOS enables payment terminals to be integrated into modern till systems
Munich, 20 October 2026. The Swiss company HS-Soft AG has selected the FinTech firm Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, symbol R1B:GR) as its SoftPOS partner, with the aim of replacing traditional card readers and integrating them into modern till systems. Local card systems such as girocard are supported alongside Mastercard and Visa. Over the past 39 years, HS-Soft AG has become the market leader in software and till systems for bakeries, patisseries and confectioners in the DACH region and currently serves over 700 businesses with more than 4,000 till stations.

“At many bakery counters today, there are two devices side by side: the till and the card terminal, each with its own cable, its own contract and its own maintenance,” says Heiner Schriever, founder and CEO of HS-Soft. “With Rubean, the terminal becomes an app on the till. This means: one less device, lower costs, and every new till can accept cards straight away, without the need to have a separate terminal delivered and set up first,” Schriever continues. “The customer simply holds their card or mobile phone up to the till screen, which also displays their shopping. It’s quick, even when the queue stretches all the way to the door in the morning.”

“Together with HS-Soft, we’re creating a new checkout experience for bakeries and their customers,” says Stephan Kück, co-CEO of Rubean.
 
About Rubean: Rubean AG, headquartered in Munich, has developed a technologically and regulatory-compliant payment platform that enables merchants, partners, and integrators to accept card payments on mobile devices via the Rubean SoftPOS app. In particular, the platform enables various banks and acquirers to use local and global card systems, as well as enterprise applications and value-added services, with high availability, scalability, and security. After years of investment in research and development, the Rubean solution is in daily use in large-scale deployments, has proven its worth, and is now entering the next phase of development and scaling. For more information: www.rubean.com
 
If you have any questions, please contact:
 
german communications AG
Jörg Bretschneider
Böhmersweg 5, D-20148 Hamburg
+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40
presse@german-communications.com
  
Stephan Kück     
Rubean AG     
Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 Munich
+49 89 357560    
stephan.kueck@rubean.com

 

 


20.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Rubean AG
Kistlerhofstr. 168
81379 München
Germany
Phone: 089-357560
Fax: 089-35756111
E-mail: info@rubean.com
Internet: www.rubean.com
ISIN: DE0005120802
WKN: 512080
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200FE9HIZMPWLOP18
EQS News ID: 2418926

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2418926  20.10.2026 CET/CEST

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