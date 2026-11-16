EQS-News: In the third quarter, 2G Energy AG secured orders for new plants totaling EUR 406.5 million (previous year: EUR 59.3 million, +585 %)

EQS-News: 2G Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

In the third quarter, 2G Energy AG secured orders for new plants totaling EUR 406.5 million (previous year: EUR 59.3 million, +585 %)



16.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

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In the third quarter, 2G Energy AG secured orders for new plants totaling EUR 406.5 million (previous year: EUR 59.3 million, +585 %)

Large scale customer makes a substantial down payment for the 275 MW contract

Delivery of the first units to U.S. data centers successfully underway

As expected, the German market is gaining momentum

2G wins major contract for the flexibilization of biogas plants

Heek, November 16, 2026 – 2G Energy AG (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9), one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sustainable power plants and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, as well as a producer of heat pumps, reported new plant order intake of EUR 406.5 million in the third quarter (previous year: EUR 59.3 million, +585 %).

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Major customer makes a substantial down payment for the 275 MW contract

2G continues to report order intake only after receiving the contractually agreed-upon customer down payments. For the major contract to supply 275 MW of power plant capacity (see CN, September 23, 2026), a sufficient down payment was made in accordance with the contract, following a reservation payment that had already been made. In large-scale projects in general, and in the data center sector as well, the down payment is usually supplemented by substantial milestone payments tied to project progress, which ensure the financing of the production process. By the time a power plant is delivered, 2G has typically already received payments that cover its production costs.



Delivery of the first units to U.S. data centers now ongoing

Delivery is underway in the U.S. for the first order from the Data Center segment, which was announced in May (see CN, May 26, 2026). The first units have already arrived at the customer's construction site.

"The commissioning of the new assembly hall and the subsequent ramp-up of production proceeded smoothly. The operational capabilities of the assembly hall, the availability of skilled workers, and, in particular, the supplier network have proven their resilience," as CTO Frank Grewe stated. "We are achieving the production rate necessary to meet our revenue expectations and expect to maintain it at this high level."

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As expected, the German market is gaining momentum

As planned and as communicated at the Capital Market Day (October 1 in Heek), business outside the Data Centers segment is also picking up significantly. In Australia, the orders from the mining segment – which had also already been announced – were recorded in the third quarter (see CN, September 29, 2026). In addition, Germany is experiencing robust growth (EUR 60.1 million, prior year: EUR 40.2 million, +49.5%), driven primarily by the accelerating growth in the biogas segment.

The breakdown of new orders received in the third quarter of 2026 was as follows *:

2026 2025 Change Q3 YTD EUR millions Q1 Q2 Q3 Total Q1 Q2 Q3 Total New Orders 57.0 422.4 406.5 885.9 56.5 54.1 59.3 170.0 +421 % Germany 34.0 37.9 60.1 131.9 35.9 21.7 40.2 97.8 +34 % Rest of Europe 17.3 25.5 16.2 59.0 11.2 23.7 10.0 44.8 +32 % North/Central America 3.4 350.3 277.1 630.8 4.1 8.3 5.6 18.0 >+1,000 % Asia/Australia/Rest of the World 2.3 8.7 53.1 64.1 5.4 0.5 3.5 9.4 +582 %

* Rounding differences may occur.



2G wins major contract for the flexibilization of biogas plants

At the EnergyDecentral trade fair in Hanover last week, 2G secured a major contract for the supply of eight CHP systems, each with an electrical output of 2 MW. The customer, Backenholzer Hof, operates several biogas plants in northern Germany and will use the ordered combined heat and power units to enhance the operational flexibility of these facilities.

“In recent years, we have systematically expanded our product portfolio and our international presence, and in doing so, we have clearly struck a good balance between growing customer demands on the one hand and synergy effects as well as investments in production, procurement, and service on the other,” said CEO Pablo Hofelich. “As can be seen from the major contracts from North America, Australia, and Germany, diversification is proceeding very satisfactorily. In each of these regions, a completely different customer segment was targeted. One billion EUR in new orders over the course of the year and an order backlog of over one billion euros at year-end are realistic goals for this year.”





2G company portrait

The 2G Energy AG Group is an internationally leading manufacturer and system provider of decentralized energy supply systems. The company develops, produces and installs comprehensive solutions in the structurally growing market for highly efficient CHPs, large heat pumps and peak-load gensets. Digital grid integration and plant control for these types of energy generators, as well as service and maintenance, are further decisive performance criteria.

The product portfolio comprises three types of energy generation: CHP plants in the output range from 20 kW to 4,500 kW for operation with hydrogen, natural gas, biogas and other lean gases, large heat pumps in the range from 100 kW to 3,200 kW as well as peak-load gensets with an electrical output of 500 kW or more. CHP plants operate with efficiencies of 90 percent and more, while large heat pumps achieve efficiencies of 300 to 500 percent, depending on the general conditions. With its products and services, 2G is at the interface to a decentralized, secure and largely decarbonized energy supply. More than 10,000 2G systems have already been installed worldwide in various applications, supplying electrical and thermal energy to a wide range of customers from the housing industry, agriculture, commercial and industrial companies, energy suppliers, municipal utilities and local government authorities.

2G is positioned worldwide as a system provider for decentralized energy solutions with its combination of CHP plants, peak-load gensets and large heat pumps. The company benefits from far-reaching synergies of these plant categories, ranging from project development, procurement, production and the predominantly containerized design to the largely identical customer base and regulatory framework as well as sales channels and digital control and service.

2G is consistently expanding its technological leadership through continuous research and development work, both in power plant and pump technologies as well as in specific software development for service and maintenance activities. The digital grid integration consistently implemented by 2G is an indispensable, system-relevant element in the future electricity market design and represents a high market entry hurdle for competitors. The sector coupling required for the success of the energy transition is reflected in 2G's portfolio.

2G employs more than 1,000 people in Germany, North America, and at additional locations across Europe. The company is active in more than 60 countries and generated net sales of EUR 398.4 million in the 2025 financial year with an EBIT margin of 6.6%.

2G was founded in 1995. The shares of 2G Energy (ISIN DE000A0HL8N9) have been listed on the stock exchange market since 2007 and are included in the “Scale” segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and listed in the Scale30 index.



Financial Calendar 2026 and 2027

November 23 Publication of Q3 2026 Revenue and EBIT

November 23–25 German Equity Forum, Frankfurt am Main

December 01 Berenberg European Conference, London

January 28 Pareto Securities’ 29th Annual Power & Renewable Energy Conference, Oslo



IR contact

2G Energy AG

Benzstr. 3, D-48619 Heek

Telefon: +49 (0) 2568 93 47-2795

E-Mail: ir@2-g.de

Internet: www.2-g.de

