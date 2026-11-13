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EQS-News: Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

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CHAPTERS Group AG
43.70 EUR -1.95 EUR -4.27 %
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EQS-News: CHAPTERS Group AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase
Increase in Equity to Accelerate Growth

13.11.2026 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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As announced in the ad-hoc release of November 13, 2026, CHAPTERS Group AG has successfully completed a capital increase. The company raised €70 million in equity through the issuance of 1,590,908 new shares at €44.00 per share.

Jan-Hendrik Mohr, CEO of CHAPTERS Group AG, commented:

"We are close to having fully deployed the additional equity that we raised this July.

In recent weeks, our platform heads have brought forward several compelling cases for substantially more accretive M&A than we expected at the beginning of the year. AI opens the opportunity to reimagine how industries operate.

This is great news.

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CHAPTERS enjoys a truly long-term capital base as evidenced by the continued support of our large shareholders in today’s placing. And our team comprises of world class talents. This combination is a powerful set-up in a world that can be reshaped with AI. CHAPTERS will enter 2027 not only as a larger but also as a much better business.”


13.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CHAPTERS Group AG
Falkenried 29
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 95 02 69
Fax: + 49 (0) 40 / 20 96 87 92
E-mail: ir@chaptersgroup.com
Internet: www.chaptersgroup.com
ISIN: DE0006618309, DE000A254TL0
WKN: 661830, A254TL
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912001BNTWG0PIZYX13
EQS News ID: 2434810

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2434810  13.11.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle CHAPTERS Group Aktie News

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Datum Rating Analyst
11.03.08 Medical Columbus akkumulieren Independent Research GmbH
13.02.06 Medical Columbus kaufen Independent Research
02.09.05 Medical Columbus akkumulieren Independent Research

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden unter der Marke Finanzen invest bereitgestellt, Finanzen invest ist eine Marke der finanzen.net zero GmbH. Für Finanzinstrumente erfolgt dies durch die finanzen.net zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG); bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.