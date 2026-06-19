EQS-News: Independent Laboratory Reaccreditation Reasserts Innovative Designs, Inc. R-Value Claims

EQS-News: Innovative Designs Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Independent Laboratory Reaccreditation Reasserts Innovative Designs, Inc. R-Value Claims



03.09.2026 / 14:34 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





BRC Laboratory Inc. Received Reaccreditation for R-Value Testing of Innovative Designs R-6 House Wrap

PITTSBURGH, PA - September 3, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) has received documentation that BRC Laboratory, the independent testing facility used for testing IDI’s R-6 Insultex House Wrap®, has received accreditation from Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation Inc. August 19, 2026 is listed as the Issue Date, with November 30, 2028 as the Expiration Date. BRC Laboratory, located at 1130 Ten Rod Road, in North Kingston, Rhode Island, is now accredited in accordance with the recognized International Standard: (ISO/IEC:2017).

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Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli stated, “We are pleased that BRC Laboratory has received reaccreditation. This continues to give credibility to our claims and peace of mind to users of the product. Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation, Inc. is used around the world to accredit laboratories and gives BRC Laboratory, Inc. test results the credibility consumers want. This should help with the sales and marketing of Insultex House Wrap® to the building industry.

Cassidy Brummel, CEO of Built Link Solutions, commented, “We are extremely pleased with the latest testing achievements that IDI has surpassed with Insultex House Wrap. With the new testing and future testing to come, our sales will multiply with unknown magnitude. Through many conversations with IDI, we are also confident that manufacturing will meet the increased demand of the product for future sales growth. We could not be happier to be working with such an incredible team.”

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development for Built Link Solutions and distributor for Insultex House Wrap®, said, “We are grateful to be working with Innovative Designs, Inc. as they continue to serve our customers with an incredible product in Insultex House Wrap®. We are proud to stand behind this product as they continually strive to achieve the highest quality by putting it through the highest quality of ASTM certified laboratory testing. With the latest testing just completed, we have confidence in providing not only one of the most innovative building products on the market, but also one of exceptional quality.”

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Background on the certification:

ISO/IEC:2017 serves as the primary international benchmark for testing and calibration laboratories that want to prove their technical competence and ability to generate reliable results. This standard, which was most recently updated in 2017, provides the framework necessary for labs to implement effective quality management systems while emphasizing risk-based thinking and scientific rigor. The 2017 edition specifically addressed developments in IT techniques and vocabulary, ensuring the standard remains relevant in a rapidly changing digital landscape. By aligning more closely with newer frameworks like ISO 9001, the document helps diverse organizations - from government research centers to private inspection bodies - maintain high-quality data. Risk-Based thinking represents a significant addition to the latest version, requiring labs to proactively identify threats to their impartiality and operational integrity. Scope of Standard applies broadly to any organization performing sampling, testing, or calibration, regardless of the laboratory's overall size or specific field of study. Personnel Duties must be clearly communicated by laboratory management to ensure that every individual understands their specific responsibility in maintaining the quality system. Consistent Operation allows labs to demonstrate they can deliver valid results, ultimately facilitating better cooperation and trade between institutions worldwide.

BRC Laboratory’s Certificate (L26-760) can be viewed at the Perry Johnson Laboratory Accreditation website: https://www.pjlabs.com/search-accredited-organizations

About Innovative Designs, Inc.

Innovative Designs, Inc. manufactures the Insultex House Wrap® and Arctic Armor® Line, under the "i.d.i.gear" label featuring INSULTEX®. Patented INSULTEX® is the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. For more information, please visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking" statements as defined by federal law. Such statements are based on assumptions, but there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different as those implied. Any such statements are made in reliance on the "Safe Harbor" protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various factors, including the risks and matters discussed in the Company's SEC filings available at http://www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

Innovative Designs, Inc.

Joseph A. Riccelli Jr., CEO

412-799-0350

Riccellijjr@insultexhousewrap.com

http://www.insultexhousewrap.com



Built Link Solutions, LLC

Randy Kimbler, Director of Business Development

616-443-3200

RandyK@BuiltLinkSolutions.com

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News Source: Innovative Designs Inc.