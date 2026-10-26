Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

EQS-News: INDUS strengthens its Infrastructure segment with a specialist in concrete solutions

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
INDUS AG
37.15 EUR 0.00 EUR 0.0 %
Charts | News | Analysen

EQS-News: INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment
INDUS strengthens its Infrastructure segment with a specialist in concrete solutions

26.10.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Werbung

INDUS strengthens its Infrastructure segment with a specialist in concrete solutions

  • Beton- und Naturstein Babelsberg GmbH becomes part of the BETOMAX Group
  • Position expanded in the growing refurbishment and modernization market

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, 26 October 2026 – INDUS portfolio company BETOMAX has acquired a 70% stake in Beton- und Naturstein Babelsberg GmbH (BNB). The Potsdam-based SME develops and manufactures customized concrete solutions for architecture and construction, particularly in refurbishment and monument conservation, gardening and landscaping, and interior design. Its product range extends from large-format concrete façades and urban open-space structures to interior elements and complex custom-shaped components. BNB covers the entire value chain, from consulting and planning to manufacturing and installation. Reference projects include façade elements for Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide, interior elements at Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and textile-reinforced concrete elements for the Rotes Rathaus subway station in Berlin. The company has around 40 employees and generates annual sales of around EUR 7 million. As a subsidiary of BETOMAX, BNB will be part of the Civil Engineering and Concrete technology field in the Infrastructure segment.

Werbung

“We see attractive growth prospects for BNB,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann, the member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Infrastructure segment. “The refurbishment and monument conservation sectors, in particular, benefit from the structural need for substantial investment in the existing building stock. At the same time, requirements for sustainable construction and modernization are increasing. With its technical expertise and strong presence in these markets, BNB is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.”

BETOMAX systems GmbH & Co. KG has been part of the INDUS Group since 1991 and develops systems and components for structural concrete engineering and civil engineering. The company employs around 200 people and generates annual sales of around EUR 28 million. Its core areas of expertise are reinforcement, anchoring, formwork and sealing technology, as well as bridge construction technology. INDUS has already expanded the BETOMAX Group’s range of services through the complementary acquisitions of QUICK Bauprodukte and TRIGOSYS in recent years.

“BNB has extensive expertise in materials development and surface design. With its own metalworking and moldmaking facilities, as well as modern CNC, grinding, and milling technology, the company also has a high degree of vertical integration,” says Michael Meyer, Managing Director of BETOMAX. “The combination of technical expertise and experience from demanding large-scale projects, in particular, makes BNB an excellent addition to our concrete technology field.”

Werbung

Manuel Vöge, former Managing Partner of BNB: “In INDUS, we have found a partner that understands our business and will continue to develop BNB over the long term. Together, we can build on our strengths, enter new markets, and capitalize on additional growth opportunities.” Manuel Vöge will continue to manage BNB as Managing Director.

The acquisition is part of INDUS Holding AG’s EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy. INDUS is strengthening existing technology fields, expanding the expertise of its portfolio companies, and creating additional opportunities for organic growth through targeted complementary acquisitions.

An overview of the INDUS portfolio in the Infrastructure segment is available here.

 

About INDUS
Since 1989, INDUS has delivered sustained growth with a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies. The investment company focuses on acquiring family-owned businesses with unique engineering capabilities and on growing them internationally. INDUS ensures that the Group’s management teams act as true entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. They can rely on the stability and perspective of a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully manages more than 40 portfolio companies with activities around the world. The SME Group has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.

 

Note:
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to updated forward-looking statements.



Contact:
Nina Wolf
Corporate Communications

INDUS Holding AG
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany

Phone: +49 (0) 22 04 / 40 00-73
Email: communications@indus.de
www.indus.eu

26.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft
Kölner Straße 32
51429 Bergisch Gladbach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2204 40 00-0
Fax: +49 (0)2204 40 00-20
E-mail: indus@indus.de
Internet: www.indus.de
ISIN: DE0006200108
WKN: 620010
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange
LEI Code: 529900GE4O7ZOMRWR939
EQS News ID: 2422050

 
End of News EQS News Service

2422050  26.10.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle INDUS Aktie News

Werbung

INDUS Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für INDUS nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
13.08.26 INDUS Buy Warburg Research
13.05.26 INDUS Buy Warburg Research
27.03.26 INDUS Buy Warburg Research
03.02.26 INDUS Buy Warburg Research
13.11.25 INDUS Buy Warburg Research

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.