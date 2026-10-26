EQS-News: INDUS strengthens its Infrastructure segment with a specialist in concrete solutions

EQS-News: INDUS Holding Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Takeover/Investment

INDUS strengthens its Infrastructure segment with a specialist in concrete solutions



26.10.2026 / 11:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





INDUS strengthens its Infrastructure segment with a specialist in concrete solutions

Beton- und Naturstein Babelsberg GmbH becomes part of the BETOMAX Group

Position expanded in the growing refurbishment and modernization market

Bergisch Gladbach, Germany, 26 October 2026 – INDUS portfolio company BETOMAX has acquired a 70% stake in Beton- und Naturstein Babelsberg GmbH (BNB). The Potsdam-based SME develops and manufactures customized concrete solutions for architecture and construction, particularly in refurbishment and monument conservation, gardening and landscaping, and interior design. Its product range extends from large-format concrete façades and urban open-space structures to interior elements and complex custom-shaped components. BNB covers the entire value chain, from consulting and planning to manufacturing and installation. Reference projects include façade elements for Tesla’s Gigafactory in Grünheide, interior elements at Galeries Lafayette in Paris, and textile-reinforced concrete elements for the Rotes Rathaus subway station in Berlin. The company has around 40 employees and generates annual sales of around EUR 7 million. As a subsidiary of BETOMAX, BNB will be part of the Civil Engineering and Concrete technology field in the Infrastructure segment.

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“We see attractive growth prospects for BNB,” says Dr. Jörn Großmann, the member of the INDUS Board of Management responsible for the Infrastructure segment. “The refurbishment and monument conservation sectors, in particular, benefit from the structural need for substantial investment in the existing building stock. At the same time, requirements for sustainable construction and modernization are increasing. With its technical expertise and strong presence in these markets, BNB is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities.”

BETOMAX systems GmbH & Co. KG has been part of the INDUS Group since 1991 and develops systems and components for structural concrete engineering and civil engineering. The company employs around 200 people and generates annual sales of around EUR 28 million. Its core areas of expertise are reinforcement, anchoring, formwork and sealing technology, as well as bridge construction technology. INDUS has already expanded the BETOMAX Group’s range of services through the complementary acquisitions of QUICK Bauprodukte and TRIGOSYS in recent years.

“BNB has extensive expertise in materials development and surface design. With its own metalworking and moldmaking facilities, as well as modern CNC, grinding, and milling technology, the company also has a high degree of vertical integration,” says Michael Meyer, Managing Director of BETOMAX. “The combination of technical expertise and experience from demanding large-scale projects, in particular, makes BNB an excellent addition to our concrete technology field.”

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Manuel Vöge, former Managing Partner of BNB: “In INDUS, we have found a partner that understands our business and will continue to develop BNB over the long term. Together, we can build on our strengths, enter new markets, and capitalize on additional growth opportunities.” Manuel Vöge will continue to manage BNB as Managing Director.

The acquisition is part of INDUS Holding AG’s EMPOWERING MITTELSTAND strategy. INDUS is strengthening existing technology fields, expanding the expertise of its portfolio companies, and creating additional opportunities for organic growth through targeted complementary acquisitions.

An overview of the INDUS portfolio in the Infrastructure segment is available here.

About INDUS

Since 1989, INDUS has delivered sustained growth with a diversified portfolio of Mittelstand companies. The investment company focuses on acquiring family-owned businesses with unique engineering capabilities and on growing them internationally. INDUS ensures that the Group’s management teams act as true entrepreneurs to grow their businesses. They can rely on the stability and perspective of a long-term investor. Rooted in the German-speaking Mittelstand, INDUS today fully owns and successfully manages more than 40 portfolio companies with activities around the world. The SME Group has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (SDAX) since 1995. For more information, visit www.indus.eu.

Note:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of INDUS Holding AG and comprise known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. INDUS Holding AG assumes no obligation to updated forward-looking statements.

Nina WolfCorporate CommunicationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyPhone: +49 (0) 22 04 / 40 00-73Email: communications@indus.dewww.indus.eu