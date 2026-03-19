EQS-News: innoscripta drives expansion in Europe: Market entry in France completed
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
EQS-News: innoscripta SE
/ Key word(s): Expansion
Werbung
Werbung
innoscripta drives expansion in Europe: Market entry in France completed
Munich, April 15, 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) continues to execute its European growth strategy and has expanded into France. The company is addressing the attractive French market with a newly opened location in Toulouse, led by an experienced industry expert. In this context, innoscripta has started to build a high-caliber sales team on site.
France represents a key European market for tax incentives, particularly due to the government-supported CIR (Crédit d’Impôt Recherche) program, which is currently around six times larger in volume than the German R&D tax incentive. The program allows companies to claim tax credits for their research and development (R&D) expenditures. Each year, incentives amounting to billions of euros are made available to companies in France. According to market studies, R&D spending across OECD countries is expected to grow by 7% annually until 2030, with total gross domestic R&D expenditure currently at approximately EUR 1.9 trillion. France itself invests around 2.2% of its GDP in R&D and ranks third in Europe—after Germany and the United Kingdom—and among the top ten globally.
The expansion into France focuses on the full rollout of the all-in-one platform Clusterix for French customers. The platform enables companies to structure, document, manage, and scale their R&D activities more efficiently and transparently.
Werbung
Werbung
Toulouse is considered one of Europe’s leading innovation hubs, with a high concentration of research-intensive companies in sectors such as aerospace and deep tech.
Sebastian Schwertlein, COO of innoscripta:
In addition to France, innoscripta plans to expand into further European and international markets in the coming months.
Werbung
Werbung
About innoscripta
Contact Details
Press Contact
15.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Arnulfstraße 60
|80335 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989262004187
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|2308520
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2308520 15.04.2026 CET/CEST
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf innoscripta
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf innoscripta
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent