EQS-News: innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise



22.04.2026 / 12:55 CET/CEST

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innoscripta SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend of EUR 4.00 per share and confirms Supervisory Board with strong capital markets expertise

Munich, 22 April 2026 – The shareholders of innoscripta SE (“innoscripta”, ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) approved a dividend of EUR 4.00 per share for the 2025 financial year at yesterday’s Annual General Meeting. All agenda items were adopted with a very strong majority of over 97.6%.

As part of the meeting, Philipp von Ilberg, Stefan Berndt-von Bülow and Dr. Erik Massmann were re-elected to the Supervisory Board. The board combines extensive expertise in capital markets, finance and international corporate development:

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Philipp von Ilberg serves, among other roles, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CompuGroup SE & Co. KGaA and brings many years of experience in complex corporate and capital markets transactions.

serves, among other roles, as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of CompuGroup SE & Co. KGaA and brings many years of experience in complex corporate and capital markets transactions. Stefan Berndt-von Bülow has extensive CFO experience in listed technology companies and has successfully led, among other transactions, a Nasdaq IPO.

has extensive CFO experience in listed technology companies and has successfully led, among other transactions, a Nasdaq IPO. Dr. Erik Massmann most recently served as CFO of the Birkenstock Group and was responsible for its IPO on the NYSE as well as numerous international finance and transformation projects.

With this composition, the Supervisory Board is well positioned to support the company’s capital markets strategy and further international growth.

Shareholders also approved the relocation of the company’s registered seat from Munich to Tutzing. The relocation, which has already been implemented, establishes a clearer organizational structure with key central functions bundled at the new headquarters, while operational units remain in Munich, Cologne and Frankfurt. This strengthens the efficiency of the group structure, provides meaningful economic benefits from a fiscal perspective and creates a solid foundation for further growth, particularly in international markets.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

A total of 91.7% of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting. The full voting results are available in the Investors section of the company’s website: https://www.innoscripta.com/en/investoren/hauptversammlung-2026

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

Contact Details

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

Press Contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505-56

innoscripta@edicto.de