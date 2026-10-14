EQS-News: innoscripta SE Expands Customer Base / Clusterix Now Used in Additional European Markets
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EQS-News: innoscripta SE
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innoscripta SE Expands Customer Base / Clusterix Now Used in Additional European Markets
Tutzing, October 14, 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8, the “Company”) has acquired new customers in several European countries during the current financial year as part of its growth strategy.
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In Poland, the Company has signed contracts with businesses across various industries, including automotive suppliers, telecommunications and household goods, that benefit from the Polish R&D tax relief scheme. innoscripta has also gained customers in other European markets, including Romania, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Slovakia and the Netherlands.
Together with Germany and its existing customer relationships in Austria, France, the United Kingdom and the United States, innoscripta now serves customers in 14 countries, each with its own regulatory framework for R&D tax incentives, through its digital platform Clusterix.
One Documentation Framework, Multiple Countries
Almost every European country offers tax incentives for research and development, but each has its own instruments and regulatory requirements. To qualify for these incentives, companies must provide supporting documentation demonstrating which employees worked on which projects, when they performed the work and how much time they spent.
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innoscripta's Clusterix platform addresses these documentation requirements efficiently. It enables the ongoing recording of project hours by employee, day and project, supported by system-based plausibility checks and monthly approval by the project managers responsible, all recorded transparently.
This is a particularly important advantage for internationally operating corporate groups: companies with R&D facilities in multiple countries can use a consistent documentation framework, regardless of the specific tax incentive scheme applicable in each jurisdiction.
Poland, in particular, represents an attractive growth market for innoscripta. Under the Polish R&D tax relief scheme (ulga B+R), eligible R&D personnel costs can be deducted at a rate of 200%. As in Germany, the Polish Corporate Income Tax Act provides that personnel costs qualify only in proportion to the time actually spent on research and development by each employee during the respective month.
In addition, Polish law explicitly requires R&D costs to be recorded separately in the company's accounting records. Clusterix's monthly, employee-level time tracking enables the Company's customers to meet these demanding documentation requirements, making Poland a market with attractive growth potential.
With its Clusterix platform, innoscripta can leverage synergies and reach new customers across a wide range of European markets.
Sebastian Schwertlein, COO of innoscripta SE, commented:
“We developed Clusterix for the most demanding market we knew: Germany. The fact that customers from different industries in Poland, the Netherlands and Finland are now turning to us demonstrates that this documentation framework works across borders and is fully scalable wherever R&D incentives depend on reliable supporting evidence.
Fourteen countries are not an endpoint for us. This is clear evidence that our platform delivers value to businesses across Europe.”
About innoscripta
innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.
Investor Relations Contact
innoscripta SE
Max Hunger
ir@innoscripta.de
Press contact
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 905505 56
innoscripta@edicto.de
14.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Bahnhofstraße 17
|82327 Tutzing
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989255553509
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|LEI Code:
|894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
|EQS News ID:
|2416008
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2416008 14.10.2026 CET/CEST
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