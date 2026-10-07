EQS-News: innoscripta SE Initiates Independent External Investigations to Clarify the Facts Underlying the Authorities’ Investigations and Review Clusterix’s Documentation and Control Mechanisms

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

innoscripta SE Initiates Independent External Investigations to Clarify the Facts Underlying the Authorities’ Investigations and Review Clusterix’s Documentation and Control Mechanisms



07.10.2026 / 20:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Werbung Independent external investigations by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP and Flick Gocke Schaumburg, each with different areas of focus

On behalf of the Supervisory Board, Willkie is investigating the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities and determining responsibilities through a phased approach coordinated with the Supervisory Board

At the same time, Clusterix’s organizational and software-based control mechanisms are being reviewed and documented

Business operations continue as usual; based on current information, matters relating to the current fiscal year 2026 are not the subject of the investigations

The company will report transparently on significant findings from the investigations

Q3 results will be published as scheduled in the second half of November

Tutzing, October 7, 2026 – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta,” ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) has awarded two separate external audit mandates in connection with the investigations by the authorities that became known October 1, 2026. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has been mandated by the Supervisory Board to conduct an independent investigation into the facts and responsibilities underlying the investigations. Flick Gocke Schaumburg (FGS) is separately reviewing the organizational control architecture and its software implementation in Clusterix.

The investigations are being conducted independently. Willkie reports directly to the Supervisory Board as part of its investigation mandate; FGS will share the results of its separate review with the Supervisory Board. The Management Board will fully support the investigations and grant access to the relevant systems, documents, and employees, provided that this does not compromise the independence of the investigations.



“We want the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities to be clarified independently and thoroughly,” says Michael Hohenester, CEO of innoscripta SE. “At the same time, we are having Clusterix’s organizational and software-based control mechanisms reviewed externally. Should the investigations reveal a need for improvement or any other need for action, we will take the necessary steps. Our customers, our shareholders, and the authorities are entitled to a transparent review.”



The external investigations have different focuses:

1. Independent fact-finding by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. With the support of a forensic service provider, Willkie is investigating the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities and the associated internal processes and responsibilities. The investigation is being conducted in a phased approach coordinated with the Supervisory Board. In the first phase, the facts currently at the center of the investigations by the authorities, as well as the relevant internal processes, communication, and responsibilities, are being examined. The scope of the investigation may subsequently be expanded to include additional matters in coordination with the Supervisory Board. To the extent relevant to the fact-finding process, the investigation also covers the actions and communications of members of the Management Board. To this end, relevant internal communications, system data, and documents, among other things, will be analyzed.



2. Review of the control architecture and Clusterix processes by Flick Gocke Schaumburg. Independently of the fact-finding process, FGS is reviewing the organizational control mechanisms and their software implementation in Clusterix in connection with the documentation for the research allowance. The audit focuses in particular on how the intended processes and controls are designed and technically implemented, and to what extent they support proper and traceable documentation.



Business Operations and Outlook

innoscripta SE’s business operations continue as usual. Based on current information, matters relating to the current fiscal year 2026 are not the subject of the investigation. The company continues to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. The previously announced product presentations for shareholders will take place as planned starting in calendar week 43.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business development of innoscripta SE and its group companies. These statements are based on current assessments and assumptions made by the Management Board and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the expectations expressed. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.



About innoscripta

With Clusterix, innoscripta SE offers a scalable software platform for the structured organization, documentation, and management of research and development activities. Approximately 3,000 companies use the platform to apply for and document tax incentives for research, particularly the German research tax credit, as well as for related compliance processes. innoscripta has been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 2025.



Contact innoscripta SE Investor Relations – innoscripta SE (“innoscripta,” ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) has awarded two separate external audit mandates in connection with the investigations by the authorities that became known October 1, 2026. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has been mandated by the Supervisory Board to conduct an independent investigation into the facts and responsibilities underlying the investigations. Flick Gocke Schaumburg (FGS) is separately reviewing the organizational control architecture and its software implementation in Clusterix.The investigations are being conducted independently. Willkie reports directly to the Supervisory Board as part of its investigation mandate; FGS will share the results of its separate review with the Supervisory Board. The Management Board will fully support the investigations and grant access to the relevant systems, documents, and employees, provided that this does not compromise the independence of the investigations.“We want the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities to be clarified independently and thoroughly,” says Michael Hohenester, CEO of innoscripta SE. “At the same time, we are having Clusterix’s organizational and software-based control mechanisms reviewed externally. Should the investigations reveal a need for improvement or any other need for action, we will take the necessary steps. Our customers, our shareholders, and the authorities are entitled to a transparent review.”The external investigations have different focuses:Independent fact-finding by Willkie Farr & Gallagher. With the support of a forensic service provider, Willkie is investigating the facts underlying the investigations by the authorities and the associated internal processes and responsibilities. The investigation is being conducted in a phased approach coordinated with the Supervisory Board. In the first phase, the facts currently at the center of the investigations by the authorities, as well as the relevant internal processes, communication, and responsibilities, are being examined. The scope of the investigation may subsequently be expanded to include additional matters in coordination with the Supervisory Board. To the extent relevant to the fact-finding process, the investigation also covers the actions and communications of members of the Management Board. To this end, relevant internal communications, system data, and documents, among other things, will be analyzed.Review of the control architecture and Clusterix processes by Flick Gocke Schaumburg. Independently of the fact-finding process, FGS is reviewing the organizational control mechanisms and their software implementation in Clusterix in connection with the documentation for the research allowance. The audit focuses in particular on how the intended processes and controls are designed and technically implemented, and to what extent they support proper and traceable documentation.innoscripta SE’s business operations continue as usual. Based on current information, matters relating to the current fiscal year 2026 are not the subject of the investigation. The company continues to cooperate fully with the investigating authorities. The previously announced product presentations for shareholders will take place as planned starting in calendar week 43.This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the business development of innoscripta SE and its group companies. These statements are based on current assessments and assumptions made by the Management Board and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from the expectations expressed. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements.With Clusterix, innoscripta SE offers a scalable software platform for the structured organization, documentation, and management of research and development activities. Approximately 3,000 companies use the platform to apply for and document tax incentives for research, particularly the German research tax credit, as well as for related compliance processes. innoscripta has been listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since May 2025.innoscripta SE Investor Relations ir@innoscripta.de

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