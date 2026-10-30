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EQS-News: innoscripta: Successful Clusterix Product Demonstrations for Investors

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EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
innoscripta: Successful Clusterix Product Demonstrations for Investors

30.10.2026 / 15:37 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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innoscripta: Successful Clusterix Product Demonstrations for Investors

 

Tutzing, October 30, 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8) successfully presented its Clusterix platform live to investors over two consecutive investor days. Investors from the DACHLI region and Scandinavia, including TOP Vermögen AG and Principal Vermögensverwaltung AG, gained exclusive insights into the software’s functionality and capabilities.

Particular interest focused on the systematic use of artificial intelligence to further develop the platform, as well as Clusterix’s significant potential for expansion into additional markets. The lively discussions also covered the planned expansion of the platform’s capabilities to encompass the management of the entire R&D process and the continuous enhancement of its functionalities.

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Through direct exchanges with the Management Board, investors also had the opportunity to explore the company’s next strategic steps to further expand its operating business. Feedback was consistently positive.

 

Roland Neuwirth, Fund Manager at Advisory Invest GmbH:

“As a shareholder in innoscripta since the IPO, the investor day gave us valuable insights into how Clusterix operates and the complexity behind the platform. This behind-the-scenes look at the company clearly demonstrated the platform’s added value and further strengthened our confidence in the investment case. innoscripta’s growth rates speak for themselves, and management’s regular share purchases demonstrate its commitment to the company.” 

 

About innoscripta

innoscripta SE offers Clusterix, a scalable software platform for the structured organization and management of research and development activities. Companies use Clusterix to efficiently manage innovation projects, digitize internal processes, and make their R&D activities transparent and scalable.

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Investor Relations Contact

innoscripta SE

Max Hunger

ir@innoscripta.de

 

Press contact

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 905505 56

innoscripta@edicto.de

 

 


30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Bahnhofstraße 17
82327 Tutzing
Germany
Phone: +4989255553509
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
LEI Code: 894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
EQS News ID: 2425830

 
End of News EQS News Service

2425830  30.10.2026 CET/CEST

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