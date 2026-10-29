EQS-News: Interim individual financial statements of Sirma Group JSC for the period ending on September 30, 2026
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EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Werbung
Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: Individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026.
29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sirma Group JSC
|135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
|1784 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|Phone:
|+35929768310
|E-mail:
|ir@sirma.com
|Internet:
|https://investors.sirma.com/en
|ISIN:
|BG1100032140
|WKN:
|A142WT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); London
|LEI Code:
|8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
|EQS News ID:
|2424960
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2424960 29.10.2026 CET/CEST
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