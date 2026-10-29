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EQS-News: Interim individual financial statements of Sirma Group JSC for the period ending on September 30, 2026

EQS-News: Sirma Group JSC / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Interim individual financial statements of Sirma Group JSC for the period ending on September 30, 2026

29.10.2026 / 20:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Sirma Group Holding JSC has published its interim individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026. These may be accessed on the company's website in the English language: Individual financial statements for the period ending on September 30.2026.

29.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Sirma Group JSC
135 Tsarigradsko shose blvd.
1784 Sofia
Bulgaria
Phone: +35929768310
E-mail: ir@sirma.com
Internet: https://investors.sirma.com/en
ISIN: BG1100032140
WKN: A142WT
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); London
LEI Code: 8945007AD80FTJTEGH37
EQS News ID: 2424960

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2424960  29.10.2026 CET/CEST

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