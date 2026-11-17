EQS-News: INTERSHOP Communications Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Product Launch

Intershop Fall 2026 Release advances AI-first B2B commerce with new agents and enhanced product discovery



17.11.2026 / 10:05 CET/CEST

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Intershop Fall 2026 Release advances AI-first B2B commerce with new agents and enhanced product discovery

Manual order entry work is now automated with the Order Entry Agent, which converts orders from formats such as email, PDF, and spreadsheets into digitized orders, automatically applying customer-specific prices and approval workflows.

Competitor price monitoring with the Pricing Agent enables merchants to launch new product lines faster, protect margins, and simplify pricing research.

Product visibility in AI search is increased through the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), which lets compatible AI shopping assistants access product catalogs, complementing existing AI discovery tools.

Integrated AI coding support on the commerce platform through the Documentation MCP Server expands Intershop’s support for emerging AI tech standards for developers, customers and partners.



Jena, Germany, November 17, 2026 – Intershop Communications AG, a global provider of agentic B2B commerce solutions for manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors, today announced the Fall 2026 Release of the Intershop Commerce Platform. The release adds new AI capabilities designed to speed up daily commerce tasks while also helping merchants adapt to a buying journey increasingly shaped by AI-powered product discovery.

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“We help merchants turn their AI-first commerce strategies into action. Our roadmap is fully focused on building a future-proof commerce platform for the age of AI,” says Markus Dränert, CEO of Intershop. “We address the most relevant use cases with pre-integrated agents, while building an open architecture that gives customers and partners the flexibility to connect their own AI technology stacks and create highly customized solutions.”

Two new AI agents simplify everyday commerce tasks

The Fall 2026 Release introduces two new agents to Intershop’s growing range of practical AI tools for merchants — available through the Copilot for Merchants — helping teams tackle two common bottlenecks in B2B commerce.

The new Order Entry Agent helps sales and service teams turn order requests into digital orders, reducing the time and risk of errors involved in retyping order information. It handles familiar B2B formats and channels, including emails, text messages, PDFs, Excel files and images. Already integrated with the Intershop platform, it automatically applies customer-specific product selections and prices, and routes orders through existing budget and approval processes.

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The Order Entry Agent is also available in a new Microsoft Teams app, allowing teams to process orders in a tool they already use every day. Intershop plans to bring additional Copilot for Merchants capabilities to Teams over time.

The new Pricing Agent saves hours of pricing research when merchants launch new product lines or update existing prices. It monitors market prices for products in their assortment, provides up-to-date market overviews, and can alert teams when competitors change their prices. It also recommends price points, with margin preferences that merchants can adjust to reflect their business goals.

Helping buyers find products through AI

As buyers increasingly use generative AI to research products and suppliers, Intershop helps merchants make their products easier to find. New page templates in the Intershop PWA storefront make product information easier for AI tools to read. Support for the Universal Commerce Protocol’s product discovery capabilities (UCP) gives compatible AI shopping assistants access to product catalogs alongside existing product feeds using the Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP). Together, these capabilities make merchants’ product ranges, details and prices available to AI shopping assistants.

The Copilot for Buyers, launched in 2025, makes it easier for buyers to explore products within the online shop. A new full-screen interface, built into the Intershop PWA storefront, offers advice through conversation, with more room for product recommendations and interactions. Merchants can also adapt its appearance to their brand.



AI development with Intershop: Faster and more effective

The Intershop Documentation MCP Server helps customers and partners use AI coding tools to build and customize their commerce solutions. It gives these tools access to the Intershop knowledgebase, providing development teams with platform-specific information to support effective code generation. Built on the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) standard, it extends Intershop’s support for emerging AI standards to software development.

Platform management made simpler and more secure with updates to the commerce core

The Fall 2026 Release also makes it easier for teams to manage scheduled content, meet EU e-commerce requirements, and strengthen security in commerce solutions built by customers and partners. For more information or to request a demo, please visit the release landing page.

About Intershop Communications AG

Intershop Communications AG (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) is a global provider of agentic commerce solutions powering digital sales for the hidden champions and global powerhouses of B2B.More than 300 manufacturers, wholesalers, and business associations worldwide rely on Intershop to connect, simplify, and automate commerce across regions, brands, businessmodelsand channels.With its unrelenting B2B focus and platform designed to handle complexity, Intershop helps businesses like Atlas Copco, Kubota, Würth, Musgrave, and RAJA grow their digital sales revenue, improve customer retention, and make their sales processes more efficient.

Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at www.intershop.com.

Intershop Press Contact

pr@intershop.de, Tel: +49-3641-50-1000

https://www.intershop.com/en/press-portal