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EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE completes segment change to Scale at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective October 14, 2026

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EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
InTiCa Systems SE completes segment change to Scale at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective October 14, 2026

08.10.2026 / 11:13 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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InTiCa Systems SE completes segment change to Scale at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective October 14, 2026


Passau, October 8, 2026 – InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN: DE0005874846) has successfully completed all formalities for the announced segment change with the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The revocation of the admission of the shares to the regulated market (Prime Standard) and the inclusion in the open market segment Scale of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will take effect as planned on October 14, 2026.

As previously announced on August 13, 2026, the Management Board had resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to change to the Scale segment. The last trading day of the shares in the Prime Standard is October 13, 2026. From October 14, 2026, the shares of InTiCa Systems SE will be traded in the Scale segment. The tradability of the shares will remain continuously ensured.

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Less regulation with continued capital market proximity

The Scale segment is specifically aimed at growth-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises and, in the view of the Management Board, better corresponds to the current size and capital market orientation of InTiCa Systems SE. The segment change enables a significant reduction of regulatory and administrative costs without impairing the Company’s presence on the capital market. The Scale segment provides a suitable and appropriate trading framework for the shares of InTiCa Systems SE, allowing the Company to allocate more resources to its operating business without forgoing the pub-lic tradability of its shares on a German stock exchange.

The legal basis for this step is the German Standortförderungsgesetz (StoFöG), effective since February 2026, which permits a change from the regulated market to an SME growth market without an accompanying delisting acquisition offer (Section 39 para. 2 sentence 2 no. 3 lit. a) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz – BörsG)).

InTiCa Systems SE will continue to keep its shareholders and the capital market informed transparently and promptly about all material developments.

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InTiCa Systems SE

 

The Board of Directors
 

 CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

 TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

 FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com 

 

 

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.


08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstraße 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Phone: 0851 / 96692 0
Fax: 0851 / 96692 15
E-mail: investor.relations@intica-systems.com
Internet: www.intica-systems.com
ISIN: DE0005874846
WKN: 587484
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200OHW2F5WI2XCQ46
EQS News ID: 2412542

 
End of News EQS News Service

2412542  08.10.2026 CET/CEST

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30.09.26 InTiCa Systems Halten SMC Research
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