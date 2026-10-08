EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE completes segment change to Scale at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective October 14, 2026
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EQS-News: InTiCa Systems SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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InTiCa Systems SE completes segment change to Scale at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange effective October 14, 2026
As previously announced on August 13, 2026, the Management Board had resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to change to the Scale segment. The last trading day of the shares in the Prime Standard is October 13, 2026. From October 14, 2026, the shares of InTiCa Systems SE will be traded in the Scale segment. The tradability of the shares will remain continuously ensured.
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Less regulation with continued capital market proximity
The Scale segment is specifically aimed at growth-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises and, in the view of the Management Board, better corresponds to the current size and capital market orientation of InTiCa Systems SE. The segment change enables a significant reduction of regulatory and administrative costs without impairing the Company’s presence on the capital market. The Scale segment provides a suitable and appropriate trading framework for the shares of InTiCa Systems SE, allowing the Company to allocate more resources to its operating business without forgoing the pub-lic tradability of its shares on a German stock exchange.
The legal basis for this step is the German Standortförderungsgesetz (StoFöG), effective since February 2026, which permits a change from the regulated market to an SME growth market without an accompanying delisting acquisition offer (Section 39 para. 2 sentence 2 no. 3 lit. a) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz – BörsG)).
InTiCa Systems SE will continue to keep its shareholders and the capital market informed transparently and promptly about all material developments.
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InTiCa Systems SE
The Board of Directors
CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO
TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0
FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15
EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com
About InTiCa Systems
InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.
Forward-looking statements and predictions
This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.
08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|InTiCa Systems SE
|Spitalhofstraße 94
|94032 Passau
|Germany
|Phone:
|0851 / 96692 0
|Fax:
|0851 / 96692 15
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@intica-systems.com
|Internet:
|www.intica-systems.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005874846
|WKN:
|587484
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|391200OHW2F5WI2XCQ46
|EQS News ID:
|2412542
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2412542 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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