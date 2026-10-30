EQS-News: Invitation to the Earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE - Publication of the Quarterly Statement 9M 2026

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EQS-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Invitation to the Earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE - Publication of the Quarterly Statement 9M 2026
30.10.2026 / 10:44 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Invitation to the Earnings Call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Quarterly Statement 9M 2026
(Hamburg, 30 October 2026) Dr Stefan Tweraser (CEO) and Andrea Behrendt (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the Earnings Call on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement 9M 2026 on
Wednesday, 4 November 2026, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)
In order to attend the webcast, please register before the conference at the following registration link: LINK
You can download both the presentation and the Half-Year Report on the morning of the publication from our company website at the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/
There you will also have the opportunity to access a recording of the Earnings Call during the course of the reporting day.
The conference language is English.
About ZEAL Network SE:
ZEAL Network SE is the leading German provider of lotteries on the internet. Through the portals LOTTO24 and Tipp24 of the subsidiary LOTTO24, the company brokers customers' tickets to the state lottery companies and to charity lottery operators. The product range includes LOTTO 6aus49, Spiel 77, Super 6, Eurojackpot, GlücksSpirale, lottery clubs, Keno, the Deutsche Fernsehlotterie, Scratch Games, the Deutsche Traumhauslotterie and freiheit+. Founded in Germany in 1999, ZEAL started out as a German lottery broker under the name Tipp24. In 2005, the company went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) as one of the most successful IPOs in Germany at the time. In 2019, ZEAL took over LOTTO24 AG.
Contact:
Frank Hoffmann, CEFA
Investor Relations
ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
30.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|
|Straßenbahnring 11
|
|20251 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|office@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX
|LEI Code:
|391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46
|EQS News ID:
|2425558
|
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2425558 30.10.2026 CET/CEST
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