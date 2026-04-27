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EQS-News: Invitation to the earnings call on 11 August 2026: presentation of unaudited 6M 2026 results

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EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Invitation to the earnings call on 11 August 2026: presentation of unaudited 6M 2026 results

03.08.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Eleving Group invites investors, analysts, media representatives, and other stakeholders to the earnings call with the Management Board on 11 August 2026 at 15:00 CET, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2026 results on 10 August 2026.

CEO Modestas Sudnius and CFO Maris Kreics will present the Group’s financial performance and key highlights for the first six months of 2026.

The presentation will be held in English.

Conference call registration link here.

The presentation for the earnings call will be available here as of 11 August 2026.

About Eleving Group

Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,300 people across its operations. The company’s headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.

Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.

Additional information:
Elina Dobulane
Group’s Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group
elina.dobulane@eleving.com | +371 25959447
 

03.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Eleving Group S.A.
8-10 avenue de la Gare
1610 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.eleving.com
ISIN: LU2818110020, XS2393240887
WKN: A40Q8F , A3KXK8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; SIX
LEI Code: 894500N14T2GUDX0FL66
EQS News ID: 2373994

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2373994  03.08.2026 CET/CEST

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