EQS-News: IONOS reports successful first nine months of 2026 – growth in customers, revenue, and earnings

EQS-News: IONOS Group SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results

IONOS reports successful first nine months of 2026 – growth in customers, revenue, and earnings



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

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+ 370,000 to 7.00 million customers

+ 7.6% revenue to €1,054.6 million (+8.4% excluding currency effects)

+ 5.9% adjusted EBITDA to €390.3 million

2026 Outlook confirmed: approx. €530 million in adjusted EBITDA with approx. 8% revenue growth

Karlsruhe / Berlin, 12 November 2026. IONOS Group SE continued its growth trajectory in the first nine months of 2026. Revenue, adjusted EBITDA, and the number of customers developed positively.

Business Performance

The IONOS customer base grew by approximately 370,000 to 7.00 million customers in the first nine months of 2026 (December 31, 2025: 6.63 million customers), a significantly stronger increase than in the same period of the previous year (9M 2025: +210,000).

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Revenue increased by 7.6% to €1,054.6 million (9M 2025: €980.2 million). Excluding currency effects, growth was 8.4%.

Despite even higher investment in customer growth than in the prior year, adjusted EBITDA rose by 5.9% to €390.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: €368.4 million), while the adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 37.0% (9M 2025: 37.6%). In the third quarter of 2026, the adjusted EBITDA margin rose to 41.0% (Q3 2025: 40.6%).

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations rose from €1.14 in the prior year to €1.39 in the first nine months of 2026. The strong increase was primarily driven by higher EBITDA and lower financing expenses.

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“We are very pleased with our business performance. The strong customer growth shows that IONOS is meeting the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. With tailored solutions, we are helping SMBs advance their digitalization and enabling them to take even better advantage of the opportunities offered by artificial intelligence,” says Achim Weiß, CEO of IONOS Group SE. “With additional IONOS Momentum products, which we are continuously rolling out, we are expanding our AI ecosystem and laying an important foundation for future growth.”

Outlook 2026 Confirmed

For the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year, IONOS expects the positive business performance to continue and confirms its forecast. Currency-adjusted revenue growth is expected to be approximately 8% (2025: €1,316.9 million), or approximately 9% excluding intercompany revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to reach approximately €530 million (2025: €485.2 million), with the adjusted EBITDA margin expected to be between 37% - 38% (2025: 36.8%).

Press:

Andreas Maurer

press@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957065



Investor Relations:

Stephan Gramkow

investor-relations@ionos-group.com

Phone +49 721 50957097