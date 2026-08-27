EQS-News: IVU and Hellenic Train collaborate to enhance Rail Mobility in Greece
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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
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Greece’s rail transport opts for more efficiency: Hellenic Train is rapidly reorganising its central planning processes for vehicles and personnel, using IVU Traffic Technologies AG’s standard solution, IVU.rail, to do so. Through this project, the national railway company is digitalising procedures that were previously operated with old systems and largely manual processes.
As Greece’s national railway company, Hellenic Trains operates around 300 trips daily. With 550 vehicles and around 500 employees in the operational division, the company manages a substantial part of rail transport throughout the country.
Until now, Hellenic Train planned personnel and vehicles in isolated, largely manual procedures with different legacy systems. Using IVU.rail, however, the company is now merging both divisions into a single, integrated system, digitalising its workflow in the process. This eases dispatching work, creates a reliable database, and helps to better coordinate between personnel and vehicle deployment. Along with personnel rostering, the new solution also considers contractual rules and prepares payroll accounting. Additionally, optimisation functions ensure more efficiency during scheduling.
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IVU provides the solution ‘Software-as-a-Service’ and hosts it in IVU.cloud. Hellenic Train thus obtains a central system environment that simplifies operations and allows swift implementation.
"We are delighted that through Hellenic Train, another national railway chooses IVU.rail. This further drives our international expansion and strengthens our position as the global market leader in resource optimisation for the railway sector", says Oliver Grzegorski, Managing Director Rail at IVU Traffic Technologies.
28.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
|EQS News ID:
|2390444
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2390444 28.08.2026 CET/CEST
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