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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG Continues Profitable Growth – EBIT Up 56% y/y in 9M 2026

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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
IVU Traffic Technologies AG Continues Profitable Growth – EBIT Up 56% y/y in 9M 2026

05.11.2026 / 07:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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  • Revenue increased by 9.6% to €111.5 million in the first nine months
  • The rising share of recurring revenue is supporting growth and leading to a more even distribution of revenue throughout the year
  • Efficiency improvements are contributing to the strong increase in EBIT
  • Operating cash flow rose 25.3% to €21.3 million in the first nine months
  • Guidance for fiscal year 2026 reiterated

Berlin, November 5, 2026 – IVU Traffic Technologies AG continues on its path of profitable growth. In the first nine months of 2026, group revenue rose by 9.6% to €111.5 million (9M 2025: €101.7 million). Operating profit (EBIT) rose disproportionately by 56.5% to €10.2 million (9M 2025: €6.5 million). This quarterly report confirms the preliminary results that the company published in the ad hoc announcement on October 28, 2026.

Martin Müller-Elschner, CEO of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, explains: “A key driver of the positive business performance is the rising share of recurring revenue from hosting and maintenance contracts. This makes business planning more predictable and is increasingly contributing to a more even distribution of revenue throughout the year.”

The corresponding share of consolidated revenue reached 51.8% in the first nine months of 2026 (9M 2025: 50.1%). Gross profit rose by 10.5% to €91.9 million (9M 2025: €83.1 million).

The consistent efforts to improve efficiency contributed significantly to the strong earnings growth. While revenue rose by 9.6% in the first nine months, EBIT increased by 56.5%. The ratio of EBIT to gross profit improved from 7.9% to 11.1%. The company’s financial position also remains strong: IVU has a solid capital structure with an equity ratio of 48.5% as of September 30, 2026. Operating cash flow reached €21.3 million in the first nine months (9M 2025: €17.0 million).

Petra Meiser, Chief Financial Officer of IVU Traffic Technologies AG, explains: “The performance over the first nine months shows that our focus on profitable growth and efficiency improvements is paying off. We are increasing our operating profit at a significantly faster rate than revenue. At the same time, we have a solid equity base that gives us strategic flexibility for our further development.”

For the current fiscal year 2026, the Executive Board reiterates its guidance for group revenue of more than €160 million (actual 2025: €149.7 million), for gross profit of around €130 million (actual 2025: €121.5 million) and for operating profit (EBIT) of around €22 million (actual 2025: €18.6 million).
 
The quarterly report Q3-2026 is available here: https://www.ivu.com/en/investors/financial-reports

With today's announcement, IVU is introducing regular an English-language telephone and video conference to discuss its quarterly results. The first conference will take place on November 5, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CET. You can register via this event link.

About IVU Traffic Technologies AG
We are the digital backbone of modern public transport.
For over 50 years, IVU Traffic Technologies has been developing high-performance software and IT solutions for bus and rail companies. With its integrated end-to-end solution, IVU.suite, the company covers the entire operations cycle of public transport — from planning and dispatching, and fleet management to ticketing, and passenger information, all the way through to the settlement of transport contracts. IVU Traffic Technologies AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE0007448508).

Contact:
René Schwuchow
Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin
T +49.30.85906-954
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com

 

05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
EQS News ID: 2427964

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2427964  05.11.2026 CET/CEST

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