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EQS-News: IVU wins order for BVG depot management

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EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IVU wins order for BVG depot management

13.10.2026 / 13:16 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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IVU Traffic Technologies AG is supporting Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG) with the digitalisation of its new e-bus depots. The allowance for the future depot management system has now been awarded.

Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe is Germany’s largest local transport operator. Every year, they reliably transport more than a billion passengers to their destinations in buses, underground trains, trams, and ferries, thereby ensuring mobility in the capital. By electrifying its bus fleet, the BVG is helping to actively drive forward the mobility turnaround. 

To support these efforts, two new depots for electric buses are being built in Marienfelde and Treptow-Köpenick. Using the IVU.suite depot management system, BVG will in future digitise and manage its processes, as well as integrate charging and load management for its comprehensive bus fleet. The system takes operational requirements into account. The solution supports the coordination of key operational and maintenance processes at the depots. It automates key processes and creates a shared database to facilitate communication between dispatch, the maintenance workshop, and the drivers. It also provides current operational information and helps with the assignment of vehicles to suitable parking spaces. 

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“We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the BVG, now also in the management of the depots at the new sites. With its new electric bus depots, the BVG is laying a solid base for the reliable expansion of electric bus services in Berlin. Our system helps to reliably integrate vehicles, charging infrastructure and operational processes at the new depots,” says Dr Hanna Schachel, Head of the Public Transport Division at IVU Traffic Technologies.


13.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 3912003JRJW9PA9BPQ22
EQS News ID: 2414894

 
End of News EQS News Service
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2414894  13.10.2026 CET/CEST

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Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.