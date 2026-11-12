EQS-News: JOST grows in all regions and business lines and further increases profitability in the third quarter of 2026

EQS-News: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report

JOST grows in all regions and business lines and further increases profitability in the third quarter of 2026



12.11.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

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JOST grows in all regions and business lines and further increases profitability in the third quarter of 2026

Strong growth achieved: Q3 2026 sales up 11.3% to €426.3 million, driven by all regions and all business lines (Q3 2025: €383.2 million)

Q3 2026 sales up 11.3% to €426.3 million, driven by all regions and all business lines (Q3 2025: €383.2 million) Profitability further improved despite rising costs: Adjusted EBIT up 11.8% to €41.6 million (Q3 2025: €37.2 million) and adjusted EBIT margin improves to 9.8% (Q3 2025: 9.7%)

Adjusted EBIT up 11.8% to €41.6 million (Q3 2025: €37.2 million) and adjusted EBIT margin improves to 9.8% (Q3 2025: 9.7%) Profit increases: Adjusted earnings after tax rise by 6.7% to €20.5 million (Q3 2025: €19.3 million)

Adjusted earnings after tax rise by 6.7% to €20.5 million (Q3 2025: €19.3 million) Efficient capital allocation: ROCE increases by 2.5 percentage points to 16.5% and the leverage ratio improves to 1.78x, within the target range of 1.0x to 2.0x (December 31, 2025: 2.27x)

ROCE increases by 2.5 percentage points to 16.5% and the leverage ratio improves to 1.78x, within the target range of 1.0x to 2.0x (December 31, 2025: 2.27x) Outlook for fiscal year 2026 raised: Group sales expected to grow by 9% to 11% and adjusted EBIT to increase by 11% to 14% compared to prior year

Neu-Isenburg, November 12, 2026. JOST Werke SE (“JOST”), one of the world’s leading manufacturers and suppliers of safety-critical and mission-critical systems for the on- and off-highway commercial vehicle industry, today publishes its financial results for the third quarter of 2026.

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Joachim Dürr, Chief Executive Officer of JOST Werke SE, says: “The third quarter demonstrates the strength of our strategy. We delivered organic growth across all three regions and all three business lines, with no additional contribution from acquisitions during the quarter. This success was driven by further market share gains from newly won customers and by cross-selling synergies, which have now developed into a growth driver in their own right. The combined JOST and Hyva portfolio enables us to reach customers and applications that neither company could previously address independently. Our AMBITION 2030 strategy is delivering results, and we will continue to execute it consistently to drive our profitable growth in the years ahead.”



JOST achieves strong growth in the third quarter of 2026

Group sales increased by 11.3% to €426.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €383.2 million). Unlike in the preceding quarters, growth no longer contains any acquisition effects. Adjusted for currency effects, which contributed 2.4 percentage points in the third quarter of 2026, JOST grew organically by 8.9%, supported by all three regions and all three business lines. Key drivers were market share gains through the acquisition of new customers and increasingly realized cross-selling synergies from the integration of Hyva, combined with the sharp recovery of the market in North America.

Sales in the Transport business line grew by 14.3% to €220.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €193.0 million); adjusted for currency effects, Transport grew by 12.5%. The main driver was the strong increase in truck production in the USA, so that demand in Transport in AMERICAS significantly surpassed the prior-year level for the first time after a weak first half of 2026. In the Agriculture business line, sales increased by 12.6% to €78.0 million (Q3 2025: €69.3 million), or 9.5% adjusted for currency effects, once again supported by market share gains and newly won customer projects. Sales in the Hydraulics business line grew by 5.7% to €127.7 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €120.8 million). Adjusted for currency effects, they rose by 2.8%. APAC remained the most important growth driver, supported by a strong surge in demand in India. Conversely, portfolio optimizations carried out in fiscal year 2026 slowed growth in the Hydraulics business line.

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The gross margin improved by 0.7 percentage points to 28.1% (Q3 2025: 27.4%), supported by synergies from the Hyva integration and a more favorable regional mix. Adjusted EBIT grew faster than sales in the third quarter of 2026, by 11.8% to €41.6 million (Q3 2025: €37.2 million). Thus, the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 0.1 percentage points to 9.8% (Q3 2025: 9.7%). The synergies realized from the Hyva integration allowed JOST to largely offset the burden from higher freight and material costs.



EMEA

In EMEA, sales increased by 2.5% to €186.6 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €181.9 million). Adjusted for currency effects, organic growth in EMEA amounted to 2.3%. Transport developed robustly, supported by both the truck and the trailer market. Agriculture also increased further against an already higher prior-year base. Adjusted EBIT amounted to €7.1 million (Q3 2025: €11.4 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin was 3.8% (Q3 2025: 6.3%). The main reasons for the decrease were higher freight and input costs as well as temporary inefficiencies from the initiated closure of a production site in EMEA and start-up costs from relocating the production volume to other plants. In addition, due to an adjustment of the business model international Hyva sales with high margins that were before routed through EMEA are now sold directly in the AMERICAS and APAC regions.



AMERICAS

In AMERICAS, sales rose by 19.3% to €127.2 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €106.6 million); adjusted for currency effects, they grew by 14.7%. The strongest growth contribution came from Transport, fueled by the rapid increase in truck production in North America in the third quarter of 2026. In Agriculture, too, JOST continued to grow despite a weak market, supported by won customer projects and rising demand for implements in North America. Adjusted EBIT grew by 68.4% to €18.4 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €10.9 million) and the adjusted EBIT margin improved by 4.2 percentage points to 14.5% (Q3 2025: 10.3%). Better operating capacity utilization in Transport, combined with synergies from the integration of Hyva, strengthened profitability. The adjustment of the business model mentioned above also had a positive impact.



APAC

In APAC, sales increased by 18.9% to €112.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €94.6 million); adjusted for currency effects, growth amounted to 15.1%. High demand in India and the strong export business in China were the key drivers of sales growth with transport products. The business with Hydraulics also grew sharply, supported by a very dynamic development in India and further cross-selling successes in Australia. Adjusted EBIT rose by 7.0% to €14.9 million (Q3 2025: €13.9 million). The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 13.2% (Q3 2025: 14.7%). This decline is mainly attributable to the changed regional mix within APAC, which was shaped by the strongly growing business in India. JOST’s production capacities in India were not sufficient to fully serve the surge in demand. Imports from JOST’s plants in China were therefore required and these caused additional freight and customs costs.



Portfolio further sharpened

In the third quarter of 2026, JOST implemented two steps to further focus its portfolio. On August 4, 2026, an agreement was signed on the sale of Hyva’s Indian tipper body business to Belrise Industries Limited. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and conditions and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026. The divested business is assigned to the APAC segment and generates annual sales of approximately €40 million with EBITDA of approximately €1 million. The agreed purchase price amounts to approximately €5 million. As completion of the transaction is expected towards the end of the fiscal year, the disposal will have no material impact on the sales and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2026.

After the reporting date, on October 15, 2026, JOST acquired the remaining 25% of Usimeca Indústria Mecânica S.A. and thus holds 100% of the recycling business in South America. These earnings will now accrue entirely to the shareholders of JOST Werke SE. The growth of Usimeca’s business is strongly supported by advancing urbanization trends and the rising regulatory requirements for municipal waste management in Latin America. In 2025, Usimeca sales increased by 18% to BRL 227 million with an EBIT margin of more than 14%. The purchase price for the remaining 25% amounted to BRL 97.3 million, equivalent to 7.0x adjusted EBITDA. Through the Group’s sales network, JOST sees cross-selling opportunities to expand this highly profitable business into North America and further markets in Latin America.



Group earnings

Earnings before tax from continuing operations more than doubled to €21.8 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €8.7 million). In addition to the good operating performance, the improvement results from the fact that the previous year was burdened by exceptionals from the Hyva consolidation. Earnings after tax from continuing operations rose to €12.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €2.5 million) and earnings per share from continuing operations to €0.74 (Q3 2025: €0.13).

Adjusted for exceptionals, adjusted earnings after tax increased by 6.7% to €20.5 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €19.3 million). As a result of the 10% higher number of shares, adjusted earnings per share came in at €1.24, slightly below prior year (Q3 2025: €1.25). The net finance result and income tax expenses in the third quarter of 2026 also include a one-off effect totaling approximately €3.8 million from the settlement of a tax audit in APAC, which was not adjusted.



Balance sheet and capital efficiency further strengthened

In the first nine months of 2026, equity increased by €117.4 million to €445.5 million (December 31, 2025: €328.1 million), mainly due to the capital increase in February 2026 and the achieved earnings after tax. The equity ratio grew to 27.9% (December 31, 2025: 21.2%). Net debt (excluding IFRS 16 liabilities) decreased by €60.2 million to €381.4 million (December 31, 2025: €441.6 million). Combined with the higher last-twelve-months adjusted EBITDA, the leverage ratio improved to 1.78x and is thus back within the target range of 1.0x to 2.0x (December 31, 2025: 2.27x). ROCE rose by 2.5 percentage points to 16.5%.

Free cash flow amounted to €+7.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 (Q3 2025: €+57.4 million). The growth-driven higher business volume and the targeted increase in safety stocks led to a build-up of working capital. For this reason, the ratio of working capital to last-twelve-months sales rose to 18.7% (Q3 2025: 16.2%). For the full year 2026, JOST continues to expect a figure within the target range of 17.5% to 18.5%.

Oliver Gantzert, Chief Financial Officer of JOST Werke SE, says: “We were able to improve our profitability in the third quarter, even though higher freight and material costs as well as start-up costs from the relocation of a production facility weighed on us. This was possible because the synergies from the Hyva integration are ramping up as planned. The gross margin improved by 0.7 percentage points to 28.1%, and adjusted EBIT grew by 11.8%, more strongly than sales. This supports directly our return on capital employed, which improved by 2.5 percentage points to 16.5%. In free cash flow, the third quarter shows the flip side of the business growth combined with deliberate precautions taken in view of the still fragile supply chains. We expect the working capital build-up to unwind towards year-end and cash flow to strengthen accordingly.”



Outlook for fiscal year 2026 raised

Against the backdrop of business performance to date and taking into account the seasonal slowdown as well as the expected cost increases in the fourth quarter of 2026, JOST raised its outlook for the full year 2026, as already announced on November 5, 2026, as follows:

Group sales are expected to grow by 9% to 11% in fiscal year 2026 compared to the previous year (previous outlook: increase by a single-digit percentage; 2025: €1,534.2 million). The upgrade is based on the sales achieved to date as well as on further cross-selling synergies from the Hyva integration.

Adjusted EBIT is expected to increase by 11% to 14% compared to the previous year (previous outlook: increase by a mid- to high single-digit percentage; 2025: €145.2 million). This results in an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.5% to 9.9% (2025: 9.5%). The realization of further cost synergies is expected to partially offset the increasing burden from rising input costs in the fourth quarter of 2026 until the contractually agreed price adjustment clauses for passing on higher material costs take effect.

The interim report for the third quarter of 2026 is available at https://ir.jost-world.com/reports. The accompanying virtual conference will take place on November 12, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. CET. After the conference, the recording will be available on the JOST website (https://ir.jost-world.com).

Contact:

JOST Werke SE

Romy Acosta

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 6102 295-379

romy.acosta@jost-world.com

About JOST: JOST is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of safety-related systems for the commercial vehicle industry. Under the JOST brand, its extensive product portfolio is divided into systems for on-highway (transportation industry) and off-highway applications (agriculture and construction industry). JOST’s leading international market position is underpinned by its strong brands JOST, ROCKINGER, TRIDEC, Quicke and Hyva, as well as by long-term customer relationships served through its global sales network and its efficient, low-capital-intensive business model. The Company is the world’s leading manufacturer of fifth wheels, landing gears, agricultural front loaders and front tipping cylinders. Since acquiring Hyva in 2025, JOST employs approximately 6,500 people worldwide and has sales and production facilities in over 35 countries on six continents. JOST is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: JST) and is additionally traded on the OTCQX® Best Market (OTCQX: JSTWF). Further information about JOST is available here: www.jost-world.com