EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.
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EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
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Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.
Vienna, June 10, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG announces that the preliminary results for the 2025/26 fiscal year are slightly above expectations. Accordingly, revenue amounted to EUR 430.6 million (expectations were around EUR 420 million) and EBIT to EUR 7.6 million (expectations were around EUR 7 million).
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The key financial figures for 2025/26 will be published on June 17, 2026, as announced, with the annual financial report to follow on July 29, 2026.
Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility, with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.
With one-stop-shop solutions, the Company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.
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Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.
For more information: www.kapsch.net Follow us on LinkedIn
10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|Am Europlatz 2
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50811 1122
|Fax:
|+43 50811 99 1122
|E-mail:
|ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|ISIN:
|AT000KAPSCH9
|WKN:
|A0MUZU
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2338964
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2338964 10.06.2026 CET/CEST
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