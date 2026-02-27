EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.

EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.



10.06.2026 / 18:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.

Revenue of EUR 430.6 million, EBIT of EUR 7.6 million, and EBITDA of EUR 20.6 million.

Key figures will be published on June 17 and the annual financial report on July 29.

Vienna, June 10, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG announces that the preliminary results for the 2025/26 fiscal year are slightly above expectations. Accordingly, revenue amounted to EUR 430.6 million (expectations were around EUR 420 million) and EBIT to EUR 7.6 million (expectations were around EUR 7 million).

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The key financial figures for 2025/26 will be published on June 17, 2026, as announced, with the annual financial report to follow on July 29, 2026.

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility, with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the Company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

Investor contact:

Doris Gstatter

Investor Relations Officer

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Am Europlatz 2

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1122

IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net

Press contact:

Sandra Bijelic

Head of Corporate Communications

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

2 Europlatz

1120 Vienna, Austria

T +43 50 811 1720

sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net

