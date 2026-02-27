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EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.

10.06.26 18:03 Uhr
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EQS-News: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results
Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.

10.06.2026 / 18:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG presents preliminary results for 2025/26 and adapts its financial calendar.

  • Revenue of EUR 430.6 million, EBIT of EUR 7.6 million, and EBITDA of EUR 20.6 million.
  • Key figures will be published on June 17 and the annual financial report on July 29.

Vienna, June 10, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG announces that the preliminary results for the 2025/26 fiscal year are slightly above expectations. Accordingly, revenue amounted to EUR 430.6 million (expectations were around EUR 420 million) and EBIT to EUR 7.6 million (expectations were around EUR 7 million).

The key financial figures for 2025/26 will be published on June 17, 2026, as announced, with the annual financial report to follow on July 29, 2026.

 

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility, with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the areas of tolling and traffic management contribute to a healthier world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop solutions, the Company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2024/25 financial year, more than 3,000 employees generated revenues of EUR 530 million.

 

Investor contact:
Doris Gstatter
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1122
IR.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
 		 Press contact:
Sandra Bijelic
Head of Corporate Communications
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
2 Europlatz
1120 Vienna, Austria
T +43 50 811 1720
sandra.bijelic@kapsch.net
 

For more information: www.kapsch.net  Follow us on LinkedIn


10.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2338964

 
End of News EQS News Service

2338964  10.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Kapsch TrafficCom AG

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Analysen zu Kapsch TrafficCom AG

DatumRatingAnalyst
16.03.2012Kapsch TrafficCom kaufenErste Bank AG
13.03.2012Kapsch TrafficCom buyErste Group Bank
02.03.2012Kapsch TrafficCom kaufenErste Bank AG
20.01.2012Kapsch TrafficCom kaufenErste Bank AG
16.01.2012Kapsch TrafficCom buyErste Group Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
16.03.2012Kapsch TrafficCom kaufenErste Bank AG
13.03.2012Kapsch TrafficCom buyErste Group Bank
02.03.2012Kapsch TrafficCom kaufenErste Bank AG
20.01.2012Kapsch TrafficCom kaufenErste Bank AG
16.01.2012Kapsch TrafficCom buyErste Group Bank
DatumRatingAnalyst
08.07.2011Kapsch TrafficCom neutralMacquarie Research
06.07.2011Kapsch TrafficCom neutralMacquarie Research
08.06.2011Kapsch TrafficCom neutralMacquarie Research
19.06.2009Kapsch TrafficCom Stopp bei 16,40 EURGeldbrief
DatumRatingAnalyst

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