EQS-News: KION grows revenue and profitability in the first nine months driven by Intelligent Automation Solutions

EQS-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/9 Month figures

KION grows revenue and profitability in the first nine months driven by Intelligent Automation Solutions (news with additional features)



29.10.2026 / 06:51 CET/CEST

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KION grows revenue and profitability in the first nine months driven by Intelligent Automation Solutions

Order intake at € 8.445 billion (2025: € 8.882 billion)

Revenue increases by 3.9 percent to € 8.522 billion (2025: € 8.200 billion)

Adj. EBIT improves by 9.9 percent to € 632.5 million (2025: € 575.4 million)

Adj. EBIT margin improves to 7.4 percent (2025: 7.0 percent)

Free cash flow of € 121.1 million (2025: € 392.8 million)

Outlook 2026 adjusted

Frankfurt am Main, October 29, 2026 – KION’s business performance in the first nine months of the financial year 2026 was characterized by different dynamics in its two operating segments. On Group level, revenue and profitability increased, driven by significant revenue and earnings growth in the Intelligent Automation Solutions (IAS) segment, while order intake development in the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment did not materialize as expected. In a growing material handling market, ITS did not keep pace with the market development, especially in the value and economy truck segment. Free cash flow was positive at € 121.1 million despite increased M&A activity and payments related to the efficiency program.

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“In the first nine months of 2026, Intelligent Automation Solutions developed very well in line with our profitable growth strategy: Revenue and adjusted EBIT grew double-digit – a very strong performance,” says Rob Smith, CEO of KION. “In the APAC region, Industrial Trucks & Services competed head on with the Chinese Industrial Truck players but did not participate in the strong market growth in EMEA.”

Financial Results

At € 8.445 billion (2025: € 8.882 billion), order intake on Group level decreased year-on-year. With € 5.897 billion, order intake at Industrial Trucks & Services was slightly down (2025: € 5.970 billion) due to an adverse change in regional mix with a higher proportion of APAC business and product mix with a higher share of entry-level warehouse trucks. Order intake in the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment was below the level of the previous year at € 2.575 billion (2025: € 2.941 billion), which had been driven by a record order intake in project business in Q2 2025.

Group revenue in the first nine months of 2026 increased by 3.9 percent to € 8.522 billion (2025: € 8.200 billion). In the Industrial Trucks & Services segment, revenue decreased slightly to € 6.034 billion (2025: € 6.079 billion). Despite higher shipments in unit terms, the increased share of entry-level warehouse trucks in the product mix impacted revenue. Revenue in the service business grew slightly. Revenue in the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment increased by 16.9 percent in the first nine months of 2026 to € 2.519 billion (2025: € 2.154 billion). This was driven by strong growth in the project business and a service business almost on par with the high prior-year level.

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Adjusted EBIT on Group level increased by 9.9 percent to € 632.5 million (2025: € 575.4 million), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 7.4 percent (2025: 7.0 percent). Adjusted EBIT in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment decreased slightly to € 528.7 million (2025: € 529.5 million), with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.8 percent (2025: 8.7 percent). In addition to the lower revenue from new business, exchange rate effects had a negative impact on operating profit. This was partially offset by the improved gross margin in the service business, the increasing impact of savings from the efficiency program, and the lower valuation of long-term incentive programs. In the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment, adjusted EBIT grew significantly by 36.6 percent year-on-year to € 172.2 million (2025: € 126.0 million) with an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.8 percent (2025: 5.8 percent). The main driver of the improvement in earnings was the significant increase in gross profit from the project business, while the earnings contribution from the high-margin service business fell slightly short of the high prior-year level.

With € 309.1 million (2025: € 167.1 million), net income improved significantly compared to 2025, which had been impacted heavily by one-off expenses related to the efficiency program. At € 121.1 million (2025: € 392.8 million), free cash flow was positive despite increased payments relating to M&A activities and the efficiency program.

Outlook

In view of business performance in the third quarter, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG revised its previous outlook for 2026 for the Group and the two operating segments on October 14, 2026. The changes are mainly attributable to order intake in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment, which did not perform as anticipated in the third quarter. The expectations for the Group’s core key performance indicators have been reduced as a result of the lower targets in the Industrial Trucks & Services segment. The outlook for the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment has been narrowed within the previous forecast ranges.

Outlook 2026

KION Industrial Trucks

& Services Intelligent Automation Solutions



in million €

Outlook

July 2026

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October 2026

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July 2026

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October 2026

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July 2026

Outlook

October 2026 Revenue1 11,525 – 12,025 11,450 – 11,750 8,200 – 8,500 8,100 – 8,300 3,325 – 3,525 3,350 – 3,450 Adjusted EBIT1 880 – 980 815 – 875 765 – 835 690 – 740 230 – 270 230 – 250 Free cash flow2 420 – 540 400 – 500 – – – – ROCE 8.4% – 9.4% 7.8% – 8.4% – – – – 1 Disclosures for the Industrial Trucks & Services and Intelligent Automation Solutions segments also include intra-group cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT

2 The outlook 2026 was prepared in accordance with the definition of the key performance indicator free cash flow applicable from the 2026 financial year onward

In light of the revised outlook for 2026 and the prevailing market conditions, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG now expects to achieve its medium-term target of a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin for the Group and for the two operating segments only after 2027. Key figures for KION and its two operating segments for the first nine months of 2026 and the third quarter ending September 30, 2026

in mil. € Q3 2026 Q3 2025 Diff. Q1 – Q3 2026 Q1 – Q3 2025 Diff. Revenue 2,835 2,704 4.8% 8,522 8,200 3.9% Industrial Trucks & Services 1,955 1,944 0.6% 6,034 6,079 -0.7% Intell. Automation Solutions 890.2 768.5 15.8% 2,519 2,154 16.9% Adjusted EBIT1 202.9 190.5 6.5% 632.5 575.4 9.9% Industrial Trucks & Services 163.1 170.6 -4.4% 528.7 529.5 -0.2% Intell. Automation Solutions 66.1 47.6 38.8% 172.2 126.0 36.6% Adjusted EBIT Margin1 7.2% 7.0% 7.4% 7.0% Industrial Trucks & Services 8.3% 8.8% 8.8% 8.7% Intell. Automation Solutions 7.4% 6.2% 6.8% 5.8% Order Intake 2,651 2,676 -0.9% 8,445 8,882 -4.9% Industrial Trucks & Services 1,915 1,942 -1.4% 5,897 5,970 -1.2% Intell. Automation Solutions 750.8 740.1 1.4% 2,575 2,941 -12.4% Net Income 101.6 119.2 -14.8% 309.1 167.1 85.0% ROCE2 8.2% 8.0% Earnings per Share (in €) undiluted3 0.76 0.87 -13.3% 2.30 1.23 87.1% Free Cash Flow4 98.9 230.9 -57.2% 121.1 392.8 -69.2% Employees5 43,017 42,175 2.0% 1 Adjusted for effects of purchase price allocations as well as non-recurring items.

2 ROCE is calculated as the ratio of adjusted EBIT on an annualized basis to the average capital employed for the past five quarterly reporting dates.

3 Net income attributable to shareholders of KION GROUP AG: € 301.2 million (Q1 – Q3 2025: € 161.0 million).

4 Free cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities plus cash flow from investing activities, as well as cash receipts and payments from financial debt used for financing of lease business.

5 Number of full-time equivalents incl. apprentices excl. inactive employees as of respective balance sheet date compared with December 31, 2025.

The Company

KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – empowering its customers to unlock the full potential of their supply chains: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company’s full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION’s supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers’ warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2024. Based on revenue for the year 2024, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world’s leading provider based on 2024 revenue. At the end of 2025, more than 2.0 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.3 billion in the 2025 financial year.

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Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the

United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release.

