EQS-News: Klöckner & Co sells Becker Group to consortium of Accura and BCB

EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Disposal

Klöckner & Co sells Becker Group to consortium of Accura and BCB



08.10.2026 / 16:40 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





The sale decision demonstrates the consistent execution of Klöckner & Co's corporate strategy and its continued focus on profitable growth in higher value-added business

The intention to divest Becker Group was first announced in January 2026

The acquiring consortium, consisting of Accura Investment Partners GmbH and Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (BCB), is committed to the sustainable development of Becker Group's market position

The realignment concept, developed jointly by Klöckner & Co and Becker Group, will be further developed under the acquiring consortium and will determine the company’s future direction

Closing of the transaction is expected before year-end



Düsseldorf (Germany), October 8, 2026 – Klöckner & Co SE (“Klöckner & Co”) today announces the signing of an agreement to sell Becker Group, one of the leading, producer-independent multi-metal platforms for steel, stainless steel and aluminum in Europe, to a consortium comprising Accura Investment Partners GmbH (“Accura”) and Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (“BCB”) (together the “acquiring consortium”).

In January 2026, the Management Board of Klöckner & Co had announced its intention to divest Becker Group following a comprehensive analysis and assessment of possible strategic options. This transaction demonstrates the consistent execution of the corporate strategy, which aims to sharpen the company’s focus on profitable growth in higher value-added products and services.

“With the sale of Becker Group, we have reached another milestone. The consortium of Accura and BCB is deeply rooted in the industry and brings the expertise needed to develop Becker Group on a sustainable basis. The realignment concept initiated by us and Becker Group will be further developed by Accura and BCB, determining the future direction of Becker Group. Through the sale, Klöckner & Co will place an even greater focus on higher value-added business and consistently drive its own profitable growth in this segment.”

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Guido Kerkhoff

CEO Klöckner & Co SE

“Becker Group has a strong market position and a team that truly knows the business. With our own extensive background in the steel and metal industry, we look forward to building on this foundation together with the management team and the entire workforce to drive long-term growth.”

Ulrich Becker

Senior Managing Partner Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH

Long-term value development under the acquiring consortium

With Accura and BCB, Becker Group gains reliable and experienced partners with a track record in supporting companies through transformation processes. Accura is an independent investment company focused on traditional industries in the European mid-market. As a multi-family office, it invests its own capital as well as that of entrepreneurially minded families, primarily in companies with high transformation potential. BCB is a consultancy and investment firm focused on the industrial mid-market, contributing extensive sector expertise to the consortium under the leadership of Ulrich Becker, a former member of the Management Board of Klöckner & Co.



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Expanding market position and driving sustainable value creation

Following the transition to the acquiring consortium, Becker Group will be positioned to further expand its leading position as a producer-independent supplier of steel, stainless steel and aluminum in Europe under the continued leadership of the existing management team around Torsten Gieseke (CEO). The priority will be a profitable and sustainable growth path in Europe, built on modern, efficient processes and continuous personnel development. Accordingly, the realignment concept for Becker Group, developed jointly by

Klöckner & Co and Becker Group prior to the sale decision and already set in motion, will be further developed under the acquiring consortium and determine the company's future direction. The goal is to further stabilize the business, drive it forward on a sustainable basis, and secure long-term success. This operational development will focus particularly on measures to optimize sales, procurement, and business processes, as well as inventory management and liquidity improvement.

At the time of closing, no immediate headcount reductions or site closures are planned, signaling the acquiring consortium's commitment to the stability in Becker Group's core business. Accura and BCB intend, as part of the implementation of the realignment concept, to continuously review the company's strategic positioning and the value contribution of individual business units, and to take any decisions based on further market and cost developments and in close coordination with the relevant employee representative bodies.

Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected before the end of 2026. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price.



About Klöckner & Co:

Klöckner & Co is now one of the largest producer-independent steel and metal processors and one of the leading service center companies. With its distribution and service network of around 110 warehouse and processing locations, primarily in North America and the "DACH" region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Klöckner & Co supplies more than 60,000 customers. Currently, the Group has more than 6,000 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €6.4 billion in fiscal year 2025. By consistently implementing its corporate strategy, Klöckner & Co strives to become one of the leading service center and metal processing companies in North America and Europe. The focus is on continued targeted expansion of the service center and higher value-added business, diversification of the product and service portfolio as well as the integration of additional CO 2 -reduced solutions under the Nexigen® umbrella brand.



About Becker Group:

The Becker Group is one of the leading, producer-independent multi-metal platforms in Europe, supplying its customers with a wide selection of steel, stainless steel and aluminum products in various grades and in the highest quality, delivered on agreed timelines. The company is an active contributor to the path towards a sustainable metals industry. With an extensive product portfolio and the deployment of state-of-the-art digital and automation systems, Becker has established itself as a reliable partner to both the automotive and metal processing sectors.



Accura Investment Partners GmbH:

Accura Investment Partners GmbH is an independent investment company focused on established businesses in mature markets. The investment focus is on traditional industries, with particular expertise in succession solutions in the mid-market and the carve-out of non-core business units from international corporations. The senior team combines decades of experience in structuring and executing complex transactions with a clear, hands-on operational mindset. Together with a seasoned team of operational experts, Accura implements targeted performance improvement measures across the entire value chain, working in partnership and with a clear focus on sustainable success.



Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (BCB):

Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (BCB) is a consultancy and investment firm focused on the industrial mid-market. Under the leadership of Ulrich Becker, a former member of the Management Board of Klöckner & Co, BCB combines deep sector expertise in the steel and metals industry with extensive operational experience in supporting companies through transformation and growth phases. As an entrepreneurially minded partner, BCB is committed to the sustainable, long-term value development of mid-market industrial companies.



Contact:

Press

Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson

Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR

+49 211 88245-360

christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com

Investors

Fabian Joseph

Head of Investor Relations

+49 211 88245-488

fabian.joseph@kloeckner.com