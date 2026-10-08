EQS-News: Klöckner & Co sells Becker Group to consortium of Accura and BCB
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EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Werbung
Düsseldorf (Germany), October 8, 2026 – Klöckner & Co SE (“Klöckner & Co”) today announces the signing of an agreement to sell Becker Group, one of the leading, producer-independent multi-metal platforms for steel, stainless steel and aluminum in Europe, to a consortium comprising Accura Investment Partners GmbH (“Accura”) and Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (“BCB”) (together the “acquiring consortium”).
In January 2026, the Management Board of Klöckner & Co had announced its intention to divest Becker Group following a comprehensive analysis and assessment of possible strategic options. This transaction demonstrates the consistent execution of the corporate strategy, which aims to sharpen the company’s focus on profitable growth in higher value-added products and services.
Werbung
Guido Kerkhoff
Ulrich Becker
With Accura and BCB, Becker Group gains reliable and experienced partners with a track record in supporting companies through transformation processes. Accura is an independent investment company focused on traditional industries in the European mid-market. As a multi-family office, it invests its own capital as well as that of entrepreneurially minded families, primarily in companies with high transformation potential. BCB is a consultancy and investment firm focused on the industrial mid-market, contributing extensive sector expertise to the consortium under the leadership of Ulrich Becker, a former member of the Management Board of Klöckner & Co.
Werbung
Expanding market position and driving sustainable value creation
Following the transition to the acquiring consortium, Becker Group will be positioned to further expand its leading position as a producer-independent supplier of steel, stainless steel and aluminum in Europe under the continued leadership of the existing management team around Torsten Gieseke (CEO). The priority will be a profitable and sustainable growth path in Europe, built on modern, efficient processes and continuous personnel development. Accordingly, the realignment concept for Becker Group, developed jointly by
At the time of closing, no immediate headcount reductions or site closures are planned, signaling the acquiring consortium's commitment to the stability in Becker Group's core business. Accura and BCB intend, as part of the implementation of the realignment concept, to continuously review the company's strategic positioning and the value contribution of individual business units, and to take any decisions based on further market and cost developments and in close coordination with the relevant employee representative bodies.
Closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected before the end of 2026. The parties have agreed to maintain confidentiality regarding the purchase price.
About Klöckner & Co:
Klöckner & Co is now one of the largest producer-independent steel and metal processors and one of the leading service center companies. With its distribution and service network of around 110 warehouse and processing locations, primarily in North America and the "DACH" region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland), Klöckner & Co supplies more than 60,000 customers. Currently, the Group has more than 6,000 employees. Klöckner & Co had sales of some €6.4 billion in fiscal year 2025. By consistently implementing its corporate strategy, Klöckner & Co strives to become one of the leading service center and metal processing companies in North America and Europe. The focus is on continued targeted expansion of the service center and higher value-added business, diversification of the product and service portfolio as well as the integration of additional CO2-reduced solutions under the Nexigen® umbrella brand.
About Becker Group:
The Becker Group is one of the leading, producer-independent multi-metal platforms in Europe, supplying its customers with a wide selection of steel, stainless steel and aluminum products in various grades and in the highest quality, delivered on agreed timelines. The company is an active contributor to the path towards a sustainable metals industry. With an extensive product portfolio and the deployment of state-of-the-art digital and automation systems, Becker has established itself as a reliable partner to both the automotive and metal processing sectors.
Accura Investment Partners GmbH:
Accura Investment Partners GmbH is an independent investment company focused on established businesses in mature markets. The investment focus is on traditional industries, with particular expertise in succession solutions in the mid-market and the carve-out of non-core business units from international corporations. The senior team combines decades of experience in structuring and executing complex transactions with a clear, hands-on operational mindset. Together with a seasoned team of operational experts, Accura implements targeted performance improvement measures across the entire value chain, working in partnership and with a clear focus on sustainable success.
Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (BCB):
Becker Consult + Beteiligungs-GmbH (BCB) is a consultancy and investment firm focused on the industrial mid-market. Under the leadership of Ulrich Becker, a former member of the Management Board of Klöckner & Co, BCB combines deep sector expertise in the steel and metals industry with extensive operational experience in supporting companies through transformation and growth phases. As an entrepreneurially minded partner, BCB is committed to the sustainable, long-term value development of mid-market industrial companies.
Contact:
Press
+49 211 88245-360
Investors
+49 211 88245-488
08.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klöckner & Co SE
|Peter-Müller-Straße 24
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-8824-5900
|E-mail:
|info@kloeckner.com
|Internet:
|www.kloeckner.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KC01000
|WKN:
|KC0100
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52
|EQS News ID:
|2412038
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2412038 08.10.2026 CET/CEST
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