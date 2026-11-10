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EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert more than doubles adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026

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EQS-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Knaus Tabbert more than doubles adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026

10.11.2026 / 14:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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Knaus Tabbert more than doubles adjusted EBITDA in the first nine months of 2026

  • Adjusted EBITDA increases by 104.1% to EUR 40.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improves from 2.6% to 5.8%
  • Full-year guidance for 2026 confirmed

Knaus Tabbert AG significantly improved its profitability in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year despite a challenging market environment. With Group revenue of EUR 697.0 million (previous year: EUR 761.5 million), adjusted EBITDA increased from EUR 19.8 million to EUR 40.5 million, more than doubling year on year. The adjusted EBITDA margin improved from 2.6% to 5.8%.

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"Our measures to improve the cost structure and increase operational efficiency are delivering results. Despite lower revenue, we have significantly improved our profitability," said Radim Sevcik, CFO of Knaus Tabbert AG.

The improvement in earnings primarily reflects higher total output, an improved material cost ratio and measures to adjust the cost base. At the same time, the market environment continues to be characterised by subdued demand and cautious ordering behaviour among dealers. The order backlog stood at EUR 461 million as at 30 September 2026.

Knaus Tabbert confirms its guidance for the 2026 financial year and continues to expect Group revenue of approximately EUR 950 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 5.0% and 6.0%.

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The refinancing of financial liabilities maturing in June 2027 continues to be pursued as a high priority. A binding refinancing arrangement covering the full refinancing requirement has not yet been secured.

The full quarterly statement is available at www.knaustabbert.de/investor-relations/.


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
EQS News ID: 2431898

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431898  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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