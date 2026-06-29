DAX24.627 -0,2%Est506.232 +0,2%MSCI World4.343 -0,1%Top 10 Crypto7,6800 -1,5%Nas25.820 +2,1%Bitcoin52.113 -1,0%Euro1,1392 -0,3%Öl72,20 -0,5%Gold3.984 -0,8%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Rheinmetall 703000 SpaceX A42D4F Deutsche Telekom 555750 SAP 716460 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 NVIDIA 918422 Infineon 623100 Bayer BAY001 Micron Technology 869020 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Microsoft 870747 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Allianz 840400 BMW 519000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- US-Börsen mit Plus -- NBCUniversal plant IPO -- Comcast, Strategy, ServiceNow, SAP, SK hynix, Samsung, Honeywell, Tesla, Siemens Energy, DroneShield, SpaceX im Fokus
Top News
Nikkei 225-Titel Fujitsu-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Fujitsu-Aktionäre freuen Nikkei 225-Titel Fujitsu-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich Fujitsu-Aktionäre freuen
Nikkei 225-Papier NGK Insulators-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich NGK Insulators-Anleger freuen Nikkei 225-Papier NGK Insulators-Aktie: Über diese Dividendenzahlung können sich NGK Insulators-Anleger freuen
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden
Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

EQS-News: Kontron AIS Wins Major Software Contract for Rail Yard Modernization in Belgium

30.06.26 07:00 Uhr
Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Kontron
23,02 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,78%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Kontron AIS Wins Major Software Contract for Rail Yard Modernization in Belgium

30.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz, Austria, June 30, 2026 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT Technology, has secured a major infrastructure contract in Belgium through its software subsidiary Kontron AIS. The award was made as part of a consortium with Belgian company Cegelec Infra Technics sa./nv. The project covers the modernization of key control components at the Antwerp rail yard. The contract value for Kontron AIS is in the double-digit million range.

The contract was awarded through an international tender, in which Kontron AIS, a specialist in industrial software solutions, prevailed as part of the consortium with Cegelec Infra Technics against several competing bidders.

Antwerp North is the second largest marshalling yard in Europe, making it a key hub in European freight rail transport. Its direct connection to the Port of Antwerp makes it one of the most important transshipment points for international goods transport. The contracting authority is the Belgian infrastructure operator Infrabel nv.

The project focuses on renewing the control and automation systems used for automated train formation. Existing systems will be replaced with a modern and future-ready solution that ensures long-term availability of spare parts. As part of the project, Kontron AIS, a member of Kontron’s software division, will renew the entire route and brake control systems, along with the control of remote-operated shunting locomotives. Operational safety and system availability are top priorities in this software development.

The project will utilise Kontron AIS’s YardLynx software – a flexible, modular control solution designed to meet diverse requirements and scenarios in train formation yards. The modernization includes subsystems B2 and C2, with a total of 96 classification tracks. The project is scheduled for completion by the end of 2028.

Michael Jacob, Managing Director of Kontron AIS, which part of Kontron’s software division, explains: “The Antwerp contract is a milestone for our company. It shows that we can compete internationally with our complete software offering and that we are recognized as a reliable technology partner for complex infrastructure projects.”

With this project, Kontron AIS is continuing to expand its software business in the international railway infrastructure market. For Kontron AG, the contract confirms the growing importance of secure and reliably operable digitalization solutions in the field of public transportation systems.

 

Further information:

An image in high resolution is provided here:

https://cloud.profil-pr.com/index.php/s/oCipCK8N5L9c7ba

Further information on YardLynx: https://kontron-ais.com/en/products/yardlynx

 

 

Follow Kontron:

 

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. 

 

 

Follow Kontron AIS:

 

About Kontron AIS

Kontron AIS GmbH has been setting benchmarks in industrial software development for over 30 years. An experienced team of more than 250 employees stands for proven software products and customized digitalization solutions. This enables machine and equipment builders as well as factory operators to break new ground in automation and secure long-term competitive advantages. Together with its customers, Kontron AIS implements intelligent digitalization strategies worldwide, paving the way for the smart manufacturing of tomorrow.

As a subsidiary of Kontron AG, Kontron AIS provides comprehensive IoT solutions from a single source, covering both hardware and software. A global network ensures project management, service and support on a global scale.

Further information: https://kontron-ais.com

 

 

Media contacts


Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG – Communications
Tel: +49 151 151 938 81
group-pr@kontron.com
 		  
Jan Lauer
Profil PR OHG
Tel: +49 531 387 33-18
kontron@profil-pr.com
 
 

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is for information purposes only and not guaranteed for legal purposes. Information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for inaccuracies.


30.06.2026 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2354200

 
End of News EQS News Service

2354200  30.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Kontron

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Kontron

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.06.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
08.05.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
07.05.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.06.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
08.05.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
07.05.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.03.2022S&T HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.05.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
05.04.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
12.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
09.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.07.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.05.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.03.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Kontron nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen