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EQS-News: Kontron Drives Growth in Edge AI with Intel Panther Lake Platforms

16.06.26 07:00 Uhr
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EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Alliance
Kontron Drives Growth in Edge AI with Intel Panther Lake Platforms

16.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Less complexity, more performance: New platforms enable more efficient and cost-effective AI applications at the edge

Linz, June 16, 2026 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/embedded computer technology (ECT), is expanding its position in the dynamically growing edge AI market in collaboration with Intel.

The new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 (Intel codename: Panther Lake) offers significant advantages for industrial AI applications: the combination of CPU, GPU, and NPU in a highly integrated chip enables more compact, energy-efficient, and cost-effective IoT solutions. This results in reduced hardware requirements, lower complexity, and faster implementation.

These benefits are particularly evident in high-growth application areas, such as robotics and automation, as well as in safety-critical markets, including defense, aviation, and infrastructure, where fast and highly secure processing of large volumes of data is becoming increasingly important.

To address these requirements, Kontron has developed, among other solutions, the new high-performance computing board VX30101, specifically designed for real-time AI applications at the edge. The market launch is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Kontron is among the first providers to make Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 available in embedded products. As early as January 2026, the company introduced its first single-board computers and box PCs based on the new architecture.

The collaboration with Intel forms a key foundation for Kontron’s strategic development in the AI sector.

“Edge AI is one of the key growth drivers for the coming years—and with Panther Lake, AI performance is shifting much more significantly to the edge,” says Philipp Schulz, Member of the Executive Board at Kontron. “For our customers, this means simpler system architectures and new application opportunities. We see significant growth potential here.”

 

Further information:

Print-ready images are available here:
https://cloud.profil-pr.com/index.php/s/CTyjzoyo62JkmMw

 

 

Follow Kontron:

 

 

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide. 

 

 

Media contacts


Alexandra Kentros
Kontron AG – Communications
Tel: +49 (0)151 151 938 81
group-pr@kontron.com
 
Leon-Philipp Kleiss
Kontron AG – Investor Relations
Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153
ir@kontron.com
 
 		  
Jan Lauer
Profil PR OHG
Tel: +49 (0)531 387 33-18
kontron@profil-pr.com
 
 
 

All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is provided for information purposes only and is not guaranteed for legal purposes. The information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for any inaccuracies.

 


16.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2346414

 
End of News EQS News Service

2346414  16.06.2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Kontron

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Analysen zu Kontron

DatumRatingAnalyst
11.06.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
08.05.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
07.05.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
11.06.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
08.05.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
07.05.2026Kontron KaufenDZ BANK
07.05.2026Kontron BuyJefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.2026Kontron BuyWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
22.03.2022S&T HoldHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
09.05.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
05.04.2019S&T HoldWarburg Research
12.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
09.11.2018S&T HoldWarburg Research
DatumRatingAnalyst
30.07.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
06.05.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
13.04.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
20.03.2015Kontron SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA

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