EQS-News: Kontron Drives Growth in Edge AI with Intel Panther Lake Platforms

EQS-News: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Kontron Drives Growth in Edge AI with Intel Panther Lake Platforms



16.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Less complexity, more performance: New platforms enable more efficient and cost-effective AI applications at the edge

Linz, June 16, 2026 – Kontron, a leading global provider of IoT/embedded computer technology (ECT), is expanding its position in the dynamically growing edge AI market in collaboration with Intel.

The new Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 (Intel codename: Panther Lake) offers significant advantages for industrial AI applications: the combination of CPU, GPU, and NPU in a highly integrated chip enables more compact, energy-efficient, and cost-effective IoT solutions. This results in reduced hardware requirements, lower complexity, and faster implementation.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

These benefits are particularly evident in high-growth application areas, such as robotics and automation, as well as in safety-critical markets, including defense, aviation, and infrastructure, where fast and highly secure processing of large volumes of data is becoming increasingly important.

To address these requirements, Kontron has developed, among other solutions, the new high-performance computing board VX30101, specifically designed for real-time AI applications at the edge. The market launch is expected in the third quarter of 2026.

Kontron is among the first providers to make Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 available in embedded products. As early as January 2026, the company introduced its first single-board computers and box PCs based on the new architecture.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

The collaboration with Intel forms a key foundation for Kontron’s strategic development in the AI sector.

“Edge AI is one of the key growth drivers for the coming years—and with Panther Lake, AI performance is shifting much more significantly to the edge,” says Philipp Schulz, Member of the Executive Board at Kontron. “For our customers, this means simpler system architectures and new application opportunities. We see significant growth potential here.”

Further information:

Print-ready images are available here:

https://cloud.profil-pr.com/index.php/s/CTyjzoyo62JkmMw

Follow Kontron:

Kontron on LinkedIn

You can also find the latest news about Kontron on the official Kontron blog

About Kontron

Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) is a leading IoT technology company. For more than 20 years, Kontron has been supporting companies from a wide range of industries to achieve their business goals with intelligent solutions. From automated industrial operations, smarter and safer transport to advanced communications, connectivity, medical, and energy solutions, the company delivers technologies that add value for its customers. Kontron is listed on the SDAX® and TecDAX® of the German Stock Exchange and employs around 6,500 employees in over 20 countries worldwide.

Media contacts



Alexandra Kentros

Kontron AG – Communications

Tel: +49 (0)151 151 938 81

group-pr@kontron.com



Leon-Philipp Kleiss

Kontron AG – Investor Relations

Tel: +43 (0) 664 60191 5153

ir@kontron.com





Jan Lauer

Profil PR OHG

Tel: +49 (0)531 387 33-18

kontron@profil-pr.com





All rights reserved. Kontron is a trademark or registered trademark of Kontron AG. All data is provided for information purposes only and is not guaranteed for legal purposes. The information in this press release has been carefully checked and is believed to be accurate; however, no responsibility is assumed for any inaccuracies.