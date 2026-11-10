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EQS-News: KSB reports strong order intake in third quarter

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EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
KSB reports strong order intake in third quarter

10.11.2026 / 08:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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KSB reports strong order intake in third quarter

 

  • Cumulative order intake up 9.5 % on the previous year
  • EBIT in the third quarter well above the second quarter
  • Annual forecast confirmed

 

FRANKENTHAL: Pump and valve manufacturer KSB held its ground in the third quarter of 2026 despite the ongoing challenging market environment. Both order intake and sales revenue increased year on year. Earnings before finance income / expense and income tax (EBIT) were slightly below the prior-year level and in line with expectations.

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In the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, KSB significantly increased order intake from € 2,448 million in the prior-year period to € 2,680 million, representing growth of 9.5 %. At € 831 million, third-quarter order intake was 10.8 % higher than in the same quarter of the previous year. The Valves Segment recorded the strongest increase in the third quarter, rising by 13.8 % to € 111 million, followed by the Pumps Segment, which grew by 10.9 % to € 454 million. The KSB SupremeServ Segment increased order intake by 9.6 % year on year to € 266 million. Within the Pumps Segment, which only includes business with new pumps, order intake in the Mining sales market rose by 57.1 % to € 33.6 million in the third quarter of 2026. Standard Markets, which include data centre business, among other things, increased order intake by 15.8 % year on year to € 370 million. The Energy sales market recorded a 26.6 % decline in order intake during the period due to lower demand in project business.

 

The Region Asia reported the strongest growth in order intake in the third quarter, up 18.6 %, followed by the Region Americas with growth of 12.5 %. In contrast, order intake in Europe stagnated.

 

KSB increased sales revenue slightly by 1.6 % in the first nine months of 2026, from € 2,233 million in the prior-year period to € 2,269 million. Sales revenue rose notably by 3.8 % to € 797 million in the third quarter. The Pumps Segment reported growth of 9.8 % to € 444 million year on year. The Energy and Mining sales markets made particularly strong contributions to quarterly sales revenue in the Pumps Segment, recording growth of 31.8 % and 20.9 %, respectively. Sales revenue in the Standard Markets was up by 5.5 % year on year to € 346 million. At € 258 million, sales revenue in the KSB SupremeServ Segment remained at the prior-year level. The Valves Segment reported sales revenue of € 95 million, a decline of 7.8 %.

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At 9.8 %, sales revenue in the Region Americas saw the strongest growth in the third quarter. This was driven in particular by investments made over recent years in the North American sales market, which posted growth of 16.2 %. The Region Asia recorded sales revenue growth of 5.0 %, compared with a decline of 5.2 % in Europe.

 

By the end of September, KSB had generated EBIT of € 171 million in the 2026 financial year (prior-year period: € 186 million). Compared with the second quarter of 2026, EBIT in the third quarter of 2026 was up by 23 % to € 72 million (prior-year period: € 78 million). The EBIT margin in the third quarter of 2026 came to 9.1 % compared with 10.2 % in the same quarter of the previous year. As in the previous year, EBIT in the third quarter of 2026 was impacted by external costs of € 6.1 million (prior-year period: € 7.2 million) for the migration to SAP S/4HANA. The year-on-year decline in EBIT was attributable to the KSB SupremeServ Segment. The Segment generated EBIT of € 45 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared with € 54 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This decline was primarily due to the weak economic conditions in the Petrochemicals / Chemicals sales market. By contrast, the Pumps Segment generated EBIT of € 26 million, compared with € 23 million in the same quarter of the previous year. EBIT in the Valves Segment remained unchanged year on year at € 1 million.

 

“The fact that KSB has continued to perform well despite a persistently challenging market environment is a very positive sign,” said Dr Stephan Timmermann, CEO. “In particular, demand for data centres and the associated power supply and cooling infrastructure, have partly offset weak performances of the chemical and automotive industries. We are experiencing rising material prices and logistics costs, coupled with customers' increasing budget constraints, also in the service business. Nevertheless, we remain confident that KSB will deliver a strong fourth quarter and finish the year within the forecast range.”

 

KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,800, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of approximately € 3 billion in the 2025 financial year.

 


10.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA
Johann-Klein-Strasse 9
67227 Frankenthal
Germany
Phone: +49 6233 86-2020
Fax: +49 6233 86-3435
Internet: www.ksb.com
ISIN: DE0006292030
WKN: 629203
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900BVAET534PD7C28
EQS News ID: 2431352

 
End of News EQS News Service

2431352  10.11.2026 CET/CEST

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