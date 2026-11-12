EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group Enters Non-Binding Letter of Intent With New Jersey Private Fund for Proposed Equity Offering of Up to $8 Million
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EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
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Fund Indicates Intent to Purchase Common Stock Over Time Following SEC Qualification; Management Believes Raising Capital in Stages may Help Manage Dilution
TULSA, OK - November 12, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) ("Ladybug" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent, dated November 6, 2026 and countersigned by the Company on November 9, 2026, with a New Jersey-based private fund and accredited investor (the "Investor"). Under the letter, the Investor indicated its intent to purchase shares of the Company's common stock over time in the Company's proposed offering of up to $8 million (the "Offering"), in amounts and at times the Investor determines, subject to the terms described below.
The Offering would be made under an offering statement that the Company is preparing and intends to file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering statement has not yet been filed, and no shares may be sold until the SEC has qualified it.
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KEY TERMS OF THE LETTER
WHY THE COMPANY IS TAKING THIS STEP
In its September 23, 2026 update, the Company reported preliminary discussions with several private investment firms about potential long-term financing and noted that it had not entered into any term sheets, definitive agreements or financing commitments. The letter is a further step in that process. It is non-binding as to the Investor and is not a financing commitment, and it does not change that statement.
A public offering qualified by the SEC comes with an offering circular that describes the Company, the securities offered and the risks of investing. Management believes that partnering with an investor in this way could be beneficial to executing the long-term vision outlined in the roadmap, and that raising capital over time, rather than in a single issuance, may help the Company manage dilution.
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INTENDED USE OF PROCEEDS
If the Offering is qualified and completed, the Company currently intends to use the net proceeds to fund the roadmap it announced on September 30, 2026. Landmark items include:
The Company's actual use of proceeds may differ and will be described in the offering circular. Each of these items remains subject to the Board's review and decisions, and nothing in this release is a commitment to build, acquire or lease any facility or complete any transaction.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR SHAREHOLDERS
Supporting the long-term vision. The Company believes that partnering in this way could be beneficial to executing the long-term vision outlined in its roadmap.
Managing dilution. Management believes that raising capital in stages, rather than in a single issuance, and subject to the Company's acceptance of each subscription, may help the Company manage dilution. This is management's belief, not an assurance.
A possible source of capital, if the Offering proceeds. A willing participant is an early positive signal, but it is a signal only. The Investor has no obligation to buy, and the Offering cannot begin until the SEC qualifies the offering statement.
A defined, public process. The terms, risks and use of proceeds will be set out in an offering circular reviewed by the SEC. The Company intends to report material developments through its official channels as they occur.
Details to come. The offering size, price and the full set of risks will be set out in the offering circular once the Company files its offering statement. Shareholders should read it when it is available.
Limits on flexibility. The right of first refusal gives the Investor first call on shares offered during the Offering period, which could affect how the Company approaches other investors during that time.
“We are encouraged that a qualified investor has expressed interest in the Offering, and we are treating it exactly as what it is: a non-binding first step that depends on SEC qualification,” said Neal P. Pflum, President and CEO of Ladybug Resource Group. “We built our roadmap around clear decision points, and our approach to funding it will follow the same discipline. We will keep our shareholders informed as the process moves forward.”
LOOKING AHEAD
The Company will provide updates on the Offering, including the filing and qualification of the offering statement, as material developments occur. Any investor considering the Offering should read the offering circular once it is available.
Related announcements are available through NewMediaWire, and the Company's current disclosure is available at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LBRG/overview:
ABOUT LADYBUG RESOURCE GROUP, INC.
Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. (OTC: LBRG) is a company focused on advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its operating subsidiary, Guangzhou Jingdiao Automotive Equipment Manufacturing Co., Ltd., it provides precision manufacturing and digitally managed supply chain solutions to the global automotive and precision engineering industries. The Company's strategy includes evaluating expansion into AI infrastructure and robotics components and pursuing acquisitions in AI-enabled software, enterprise SaaS and digital supply chain technologies.
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News Source: Ladybug Resource Group
12.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ladybug Resource Group
|United States
|ISIN:
|US50582Q2021
|EQS News ID:
|2433988
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2433988 12.11.2026 CET/CEST
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