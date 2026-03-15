EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.'s Jingdiao Division Deepens Strategic Alliance With Global Integration Giant Mino to Power Next-Gen EV Production Lines

EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.'s Jingdiao Division Deepens Strategic Alliance With Global Integration Giant Mino to Power Next-Gen EV Production Lines



24.06.2026 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





TULSA, OK - June 24, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today announced the continued expansion of its strategic collaboration between its Jingdiao manufacturing division and Mino, a globally recognized provider of intelligent manufacturing and industrial automation solutions.

The collaboration underscores Jingdiao’s growing role as a precision manufacturing partner supporting advanced automotive production systems. By combining Jingdiao’s engineering and fabrication capabilities with Mino’s large-scale integration expertise, the companies are contributing to the development and deployment of next-generation body-in-white (BIW) welding and assembly systems for electric vehicle manufacturers worldwide.

Supporting Global Automotive Manufacturing Programs

Through this relationship, Jingdiao supplies high-precision fixtures, robotic bases, structural assemblies, and specialized manufacturing components utilized in large-scale automation projects. These systems support production environments serving leading automotive manufacturers, including Tesla, Volkswagen, BMW, and other global OEMs.

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As vehicle manufacturers continue investing in electric vehicle production capacity and factory modernization, the ability to deliver precision-engineered components on schedule and to specification has become increasingly important. Jingdiao’s digital manufacturing systems, engineering processes, and quality-control standards help support Mino’s deployment requirements across multiple international markets.

Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities

Jingdiao operates a comprehensive manufacturing platform that includes advanced laser cutting, precision machining, welding, assembly, finishing, and environmentally certified painting operations. This integrated approach enables the Company to manage complex manufacturing projects from design through final delivery while maintaining quality and production consistency.

By consolidating multiple manufacturing processes under one operation, Jingdiao helps reduce supply chain complexity and supports the delivery requirements of global industrial automation projects.

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Management Commentary

"Our expanding relationship with Mino reflects the manufacturing capabilities and operational standards developed by our Jingdiao team," said Mr. Shicai Li, Chief Executive Officer of the Manufacturing Division. "As demand for advanced automation and EV production infrastructure continues to grow, we believe our engineering expertise, digital management systems, and integrated manufacturing capabilities position us to support some of the world's most sophisticated industrial projects. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with Mino and expanding our participation in the global automotive manufacturing sector."

About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc.

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a US-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing and industrial AI. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, led by a management team with deep roots in world-class manufacturing excellence.

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Media & Investor Relations Contact

Warren Booth

Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

1408 S. Denver Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

info@ladybuglbrg.com

+1 918-727-7137

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group