EQS-News: LAIQON - EU AI ETF reaches EUR 60 million mark

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Funds/Alliance

LAIQON - EU AI ETF reaches EUR 60 million mark



29.09.2026 / 12:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LAIQON - EU AI ETF reaches EUR 60 million mark

LAIQON - EU AI ETF: Strong investor interest since listing on 18 August 2026

LAIQON - US AI ETF: Next trading launch in Q4 2026

Hamburg, 29 September 2026

LAIQON - EU AI ETF: Strong investor interest since listing on 18 August 2026

Asset and wealth manager LAIQON AG (LQAG, ISIN: DE000A12UP29), together with Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager, has launched an innovative AI-optimised active ETF. Since its listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on Tuesday, 18 August 2026 (see Corporate News dated 19 August 2026), the LAIQON - European Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF (LAIQON - EU AI ETF, WKN: A42FBA) has already reached a fund volume of approximately EUR 60 million.

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“The investment volume achieved after the first six weeks of trading demonstrates the strong interest our innovative LAIQON - EU AI ETF is attracting from both private and institutional investors,” says Christian Sievers, Chief AI Officer of LAIQON AG. “It combines active, AI-supported portfolio management with the established ETF structure, making our AI technology, developed over many years, investable for a broad range of clients.”

LAIQON launched its first active AI ETF using Amundi’s ETF-as-a-Service platform. Under the partnership, LAIQON contributes its expertise in AI-supported portfolio management, while Amundi provides the ETF structuring and administration via its white-label and active ETF platform. The ETF aims to harness the alpha potential of AI-supported portfolio management to achieve risk-adjusted outperformance versus the MSCI Europe Screened Index, with a clearly defined tracking error of 2% to 5% p.a.

LAIQON - US AI ETF: Next trading launch in Q4 2026

As announced, LAIQON is consistently expanding its new LAIQON - Next.Generation AI ETF lineup. The range is expected to be expanded in early November 2026 with the addition of the LAIQON - US Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF (LAIQON - US AI ETF).

Werbung

The new LAIQON - US AI ETF is based on the same investment approach as the LAIQON - EU AI ETF. The strategy now extends to the United States, the world’s largest equity market. Its objective is to outperform the MSCI USA Screened Index through active sector and individual security weightings. Here too, a tracking error of 2% to 5% p.a. ensures that active decisions remain within a clearly defined risk framework. In addition, the US strategy combines AI-supported security selection with clearly defined sustainability criteria.

Product details Fund name: LAIQON - US Equity AI Optimized Active UCITS ETF Short name: LAIQON - US AI ETF Fund initiator: LAIQON AG Depositary: HSBC Continental Europe Investment Manager: Amundi Ireland Ltd. Delegated sub-investment manager LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH Benchmark: MSCI USA Screened Index Investment universe: MSCI USA Index Number of holdings: up to 300 securities SFDR classification: Article 8 Income treatment: Accumulating Ongoing charges p.a.: 0.49%

About LAIQON AG:

Premium wealth specialist LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a fast-growing asset and wealth manager focused on forward-looking investments. The company manages assets of EUR 11.60 billion in a fiduciary capacity (as at 31 August 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in Deutsche Börse’s Scale segment in Frankfurt (ISIN: DE000A12UP29).

Headquartered in Hamburg, with principal offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, the LAIQON Group offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions through its platform. These include actively and AI-managed retail and special funds, ETFs, standardised and holistic asset management, wealth management partnerships and strategic asset allocation advisory services. With its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, AI subsidiary LAIC® is one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

The LAIQON Group uses state-of-the-art platform technology in its processes and data management. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) maps all services fully digitally, from asset and risk management through onboarding to client reporting. This enables the LAIQON Group to scale high volumes and make its products and services available to third parties under a white-label model.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG is positioning itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in the European wealth management market.

Disclaimer and legal notices

This document is intended solely for information and advertising purposes. It does not constitute a prospectus or comparable information and therefore does not contain all material information required for an investment decision. This document does not establish any legal relationship. It does not take an investor’s personal circumstances into account, does not contain a legally binding offer or solicitation to buy or sell fund units, and does not constitute investment advice, investment brokerage or an investment recommendation. Investment decisions should be made solely on the basis of the current sales documentation (key investor information, sales prospectus, annual report and half-year report), which contains the only binding investment terms and all features or objectives of the fund, supplemented where applicable by sustainability-related aspects. From the launch date, the sales documentation is available free of charge in German from the relevant management company (Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, Theodor-Heuss Allee 70, 60486 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, tel.: +49 69 71043-0, or Amundi Ireland Ltd., 1 George's Quay Plaza, D02 E440, Dublin 2, Ireland), the relevant depositary (Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG, Kaiserstraße 24, 60311 Frankfurt am Main, Germany, tel.: +49 69 2161-0, or HSBC CONTINENTAL EUROPE, 38 Avenue Kléber, 75116 Paris, France) and the distribution partners (see below). This document has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of financial research and is not subject to any prohibition on dealing following the dissemination of financial research. This document is intended for potential investors resident or domiciled in Germany. Persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves about and comply with any national restrictions. Please consult your personal adviser or intermediary.

The management company may decide to terminate the marketing of the fund(s). Investors or potential investors can access a summary of investor rights relating to Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH in German at www.universal investment.com. Legal documents relating to Amundi Ireland Ltd. are available at www.amundi.ie .

We also draw attention to the fact that, for funds for which it acts as management company and has made arrangements to market fund units in EU Member States, the management company may decide to discontinue such arrangements in accordance with Article 93a of Directive 2009/65/EC and Article 32a of Directive 2011/61/EU, in particular by making a blanket offer to repurchase or redeem, free of any charges or deductions, all corresponding units held by investors in the relevant Member State.

Capital investment, including investment in funds, involves risks. The value of your investment may fall or rise, and as an investor you must be prepared not to recover the amount invested, or at least not in full. The presentation of historical data and performance, or illustrations of awards for product performance, is not a reliable indicator of future performance, which cannot be forecast. Due to the composition of its portfolio, the fund or funds exhibit increased volatility. This document contains, among other things, our current non-binding assessment of the market situation, products and their potential development, for the accuracy of which neither we nor any partner company accepts liability. The information contained herein does not purport to be complete or comprehensive. It has been compiled with due care by the LAIQON Group and is also based on publicly available sources and third-party data, the accuracy and completeness of which we cannot guarantee. The information relates exclusively to the date on which this document was prepared and may change at any time without prior notice. This document is protected by copyright. It may not be passed on to third parties, and its contents may not be used, without the company’s prior written consent.

Distributor: LAIQON Solutions GmbH, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg, Germany, tel.: +49 40 325678-0, www.laiqon.com

Fund management: LAIC Vermögensverwaltung GmbH, An der Alster 42, 20099 Hamburg, Germany, www.laic.de

As at: Jan. 2026 / Doc. C1

Contact:

Hendrik DunckerIR/PRLAIQON AGAn der Alster 4220099 HamburgTel: +49-40-325678-145Mail: ir@laiqon.com