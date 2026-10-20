EQS-News: LAIQON: WealthTech LAIC reaches EUR 1 billion mark in Q3 2026

EQS-News: LAIQON AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

LAIQON: WealthTech LAIC reaches EUR 1 billion mark in Q3 2026



20.10.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

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LAIQON: WealthTech LAIC reaches EUR 1 billion mark in Q3 2026

Group AuM up 14.3% to EUR 11.61 billion by end of Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 10.16 billion)

(Q3 2025: EUR 10.16 billion) Digital Wealth AuM up 123.3% to EUR 1.63 billion by end of Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 0.73 billion)

(Q3 2025: EUR 0.73 billion) Group AuM currently at EUR 11.7 billion as of 15 October 2026 (+17% YTD 2026)

Hamburg, 20 October 2026

Group AuM up 14.3% to EUR 11.61 billion by end of Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 10.16 billion)

The premium wealth specialist LAIQON AG (LQAG, Deutsche Börse, Scale, ISIN DE000A12UP29) today publishes the development of its assets under management (AuM) as the first of its top KPIs for Q3 2026.

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The positive development of the top KPIs compared with the prior-year quarter underscores the operational execution of the GROWTH 28 growth strategy.

As of 30 September 2026, total AuM across the three business segments of the LAIQON Group rose to around EUR 11.61 billion (Q3 2025: EUR 10.16 billion). This corresponds to an increase of 14.3%, or EUR 1.45 billion, compared with the prior-year quarter.

AuM were distributed across the three segments as follows:

EUR 8.42 billion in Asset Management (Q3 2025: EUR 7.79 billion),

(Q3 2025: EUR 7.79 billion), EUR 1.56 billion in Wealth Management (Q3 2025: EUR 1.64 billion) and

(Q3 2025: EUR 1.64 billion) and EUR 1.63 billion in Digital Wealth (Q3 2025: EUR 0.73 billion).

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In the Asset Management segment, AuM increased year-on-year by EUR 0.63 billion, or 8.1%, to around EUR 8.42 billion. In addition to the inclusion of the MainFirst portfolio acquired in August 2025, its positive performance contributed to this growth. At the same time, the loss of a single institutional mandate in the fourth quarter of 2025 was fully offset. With the establishment of the Luxembourg-based LAIQON SICAV in August 2026, the integration of the MainFirst transaction was successfully completed in Q3 2026, strengthening the foundation for the further internationalisation of the fund business. Asset Management is thereby broadening its range of services and supporting the scaling of the Group-wide platform.

Following the strategic streamlining of the client base in the first half of 2026, which led to outflows, the growth strategy in the Wealth Management segment is taking effect: the significant expansion of advisory capacity and nationwide presence implemented since July 2026 already generated organic AuM inflows of around EUR 184 million in Q3 2026. Further significant inflows are expected in Q4 2026.

Digital Wealth AuM up 123.3% to EUR 1.63 billion by end of Q3 2026 (Q3 2025: EUR 0.73 billion)

The Digital Wealth segment made a decisive contribution to Group-wide AuM growth in Q3 2026: of the Group's total AuM increase of EUR 1.45 billion, EUR 0.90 billion, or around 62%, was attributable to Digital Wealth. Compared with the prior-year quarter, the segment's AuM rose by 123.3% to around EUR 1.63 billion.

With AuM of around EUR 1.02 billion, the WealthTech LAIC reached the EUR 1 billion mark in Q3 2026, as previously announced. Compared with around EUR 230 million in Q3 2025, this represents an increase of around EUR 0.79 billion, or around 343%. AuM have thus more than quadrupled within one year.

This exponential AuM growth was driven in particular by the dynamic expansion of white-label partnerships within the German cooperative financial network and by the positive performance of the LAIQON AI funds. In Q3 2026, the innovative LAIQON - Next.Generation AI ETF offering, developed jointly with Amundi, Europe's largest asset manager, also got off to a highly successful start: since its stock exchange listing on 18 August 2026, the LAIQON - EU AI ETF has attracted strong investor interest and reached a fund volume of around EUR 59 million within just six trading weeks. As the next building block of the offering developed jointly with Amundi, the LAIQON - US AI ETF is about to be launched.

Growney also continued on its growth path, increasing its AuM to EUR 0.61 billion in Q3 2026. Compared with around EUR 500 million in Q3 2025, this represents an increase of around 22%.

Group AuM currently at EUR 11.7 billion as of 15 October 2026 (+17% YTD 2026)

The dynamic growth in AuM has continued in the current fourth quarter of 2026. As of 15 October 2026, total AuM across the three business segments of the LAIQON Group rose to around EUR 11.7 billion, representing organic growth of 17% in the current year 2026.

The WealthTech LAIC in particular reached a new all-time high in AuM of EUR 1.1 billion.

About LAIQON AG:

The premium wealth specialist LAIQON AG (LQAG) is a fast-growing asset and wealth manager focused on forward-looking capital investments. The company manages assets of EUR 11.61 billion on a fiduciary basis (as of 30 September 2026).

Founded in 1995, the bank-independent company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2005. Since March 2017, LAIQON AG has been listed in the Scale segment (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) of Deutsche Börse in Frankfurt.

The LAIQON Group, headquartered in Hamburg with main offices in Frankfurt, Munich and Berlin, offers institutional and private investors a broad portfolio of sustainable products and solutions via its platform. These include actively managed and AI-based mutual and special funds, ETFs, standardised and holistic asset management, wealth management partnerships and advice on strategic asset allocation. With its proprietary LAIC ADVISOR®, the AI subsidiary LAIC® is one of the pioneers of artificial intelligence in wealth management.

In its processes and data management, the LAIQON Group relies on state-of-the-art platform technology. The Digital Asset Platform (DAP 4.0) maps all services fully digitally – from asset and risk management and onboarding through to client reporting. This enables the LAIQON Group to scale high volumes and to make its products and services available to third parties under a white-label model.

With its GROWTH 28 strategy, LAIQON AG is positioning itself as one of the leading AI mid-cap companies in European wealth management.

Contact:

Hendrik DunckerIR/PRLAIQON AGAn der Alster 4220099 HamburgTel: +49-40-325678-132Fax: +49-40-325678-99Mail: ir@laiqon.com