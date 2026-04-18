EQS-News: LataMed AI Advances Development of Mobile Healthcare Applications for Apple App Store and Google Play; Early Platform Subscribers Surpass 1,000

EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Advances Development of Mobile Healthcare Applications for Apple App Store and Google Play; Early Platform Subscribers Surpass 1,000



22.05.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 22, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the “Company”), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced continued advancement of its mobile healthcare application ecosystem, including applications being prepared for anticipated future availability through both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

According to the Company, the applications currently under development are intended to support various telehealth, healthcare communication, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency response, and AI-assisted healthcare support initiatives as part of the Company’s broader digital healthcare infrastructure strategy.

Management stated that the Company is continuing development, testing, integration, and platform optimization efforts relating to multiple mobile healthcare applications intended to support broader healthcare accessibility and digital healthcare coordination initiatives throughout emerging markets, including Latin America.

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The Company further stated that certain applications are presently being prepared for anticipated future submission and availability through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store following continued development, internal testing, platform review processes, and applicable regulatory considerations.

In connection with these ongoing development efforts, the Company also announced that it has surpassed 1,000 early-stage platform subscribers, which management believes reflects continued early interest and engagement with the LataMed AI healthcare technology ecosystem.

The Company believes continued onboarding activity and user engagement may provide valuable operational feedback as development efforts progress and additional platform functionality is evaluated and refined.

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LataMed AI also noted that its broader technology initiatives remain focused on scalable healthcare infrastructure solutions intended to support underserved and developing markets where access to healthcare coordination, telehealth services, and digital healthcare tools may be limited or fragmented.

Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: “We are continuing to advance development of our mobile healthcare application ecosystem with the goal of expanding accessibility and healthcare connectivity through both Apple and Android mobile platforms. Surpassing 1,000 early-stage users represents an encouraging milestone as we continue refining and expanding our broader digital healthcare infrastructure initiatives.”

The Company emphasized that the applications and related platform technologies remain under active development and have not yet been fully commercialized or broadly deployed. No assurance can be provided regarding the timing of any public release, App Store or Google Play availability, regulatory progression, commercialization initiatives, future platform functionality, or operational success of the applications or related technologies.

For more information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company’s official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai, or review the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

About LataMed AI Corp.

LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is advancing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem designed to support remote patient engagement, provider coordination, healthcare analytics, emergency response integration, and broader digital healthcare delivery initiatives.

Through telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies, regulatory progression initiatives, strategic partnerships, and operational expansion efforts, LataMed AI Corp. is positioning itself to participate in the ongoing modernization and digital transformation of healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s business strategy, application development, anticipated Google Play Store availability, commercialization initiatives, regulatory progression, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic transactions, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company’s ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain required regulatory authorizations in its target markets; the Company’s ability to complete development and deployment of its applications and technologies; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions; the limited liquidity and trading volume of the Company's securities on the OTC Markets; and general market and economic conditions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete commercialization initiatives, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, complete application deployment, or generate revenues.

Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company’s securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company’s SEC filings before making any investment decision.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein.

Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@latamed.ai

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News Source: LataMed AI Corp.